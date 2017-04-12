SPOTTED: Shaker boys lax beats Bethlehem, 14-7

Apr 12, 2017 Jim Franco Bethlehem, Colonie, Galleries, High School Sports, News, Sports, Towns
BETHLEHEM – The Bison from Shaker went on the road and beat the Eagles in a Suburban Council matchup 14-7 on Tuesday, April 11.
Luke Jullian led the Bison (3-0, 3-0) with five goals and an assist while Jack Cheney had three goals and an assist. Nick Pepe had two goals and two assists for Shaker and Mike Stiso had two goals.
Ben Reilly had four goals and an assist for Bethlehem (0-1, 2-1) and Ethan Sheraw had two goals and three assists.
Rounding out the scoring for Shaker were Aidan Feurer with a goal and an assist and Andrew O’Connor chipping in a goal and Collin Sorday had an assist.
For Bethlehem, Hayes Meredith had a goal and an assist and Devon Halliday had an assist.
Goalies Brendan Morrison and Sam Nelson combined for 10 saves for Shaker.
