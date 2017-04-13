 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

BCMS students to compete in Odyssey of the Mind World Finals

Apr 13, 2017 Bethlehem, News, Schools, Towns

BCMS students to compete in Odyssey of the Mind World Finals

BCMS Problem #1, Division 2: Tyler Novak, Charles Blanchard, Lilian Beiter, Claire Peretta and Fiona Castle // BCSD

Seven teams from Bethlehem Central School District competed in the Odyssey of the Mind  (OotM) Region Seven competition on Saturday, March 4 at Shenendehowa High School. Three of those teams — one from the high school, one from the middle school and one from Hamagrael Elementary — moved on to the New York State competition at Binghamton University on Saturday, April 8.

Now, after earning second place in their division at the state level, five students from Bethlehem Middle School will now go on to compete in the OotM World Finals at Michigan State University in May.

Team member Lily Beiter, who is in her fourth year competing, will be heading to World Finals for the second time. “I love Odyssey because you can create great friendships and it brings the creative side of you out,” she said.

Now an international competition, Odyssey of the Mind was founded in 1978 by C. Samuel Micklus and Theodore Gourley in 1978 at Glassboro State College — now Rowan University — in Glassboro, N.J. That first competition, known as “Olympics of the Mind,” involved teams from 28 New Jersey schools. Currently, thousands of teams from throughout the U.S. and from about 25 other countries participate in the program.

Administered by Creative Competitions, Inc., OotM is a creative problem-solving competition involving students from kindergarten through college. Teams of up to seven members apply their creativity to solve problems that range from building mechanical devices to presenting their own interpretation of literary classics. They then bring their solutions to competition at the local, state, and world level.

Bethlehem teams worked together at length to solve a predefined problem and presented their solution to the problem at the competitions, during which they also participated in a spontaneous portion of the competition — generating solutions to a problem they have not seen before. While the long-term problem solution often takes many months to complete and involves various elements of theatrical performance, construction and design, the spontaneous portion occurs the day of the competition.

The team from the middle school solved a problem involving vehicular traffic and secret meetings, in which they were required to design a multi-level parking garage, act out a scene inside a car and develop a travel soundtrack. They earned second place at the statewide competition, scoring between Vestal Middle School and Germantown High School.

“As Herb Brooks once said, ‘Great moments are born from great opportunities,’ and that’s what my Odyssey team and I accomplished at State Finals,” said Tyler Novak, who is participating for the second year.

“Every team brought their very best to the regional competition,” said BC Odyssey Coordinator Betsy Gumustop.

Hamagrael Elementary OotM team: Miriam Nester, Riley O’Meara, Levi Loe-Alinger and Kiera Murphy // BCSD

The team from Bethlehem High School worked together to solve a performance-related problem involving a superhero tasked with saving creativity. The team created and presented a humorous performance that included a clumsy sidekick, a nemesis, a choreographed battle and a cliffhanger ending. Of 16 teams, BCHS placed fifth in their category.

Hamagral Elementary earned 14th place in their category for designing an original robot that learns by example.

“I think lots of kids have creative vision, and Odyssey of the Mind gives them an opportunity to try to bring those ideas to life,” said Leslie Perrin, parent coach of the winning middle school team, which also includes students Charles Blanchard, Claire Peretta and Fiona Castle. “These kids work together all school year, using any materials they can get their hands on, and experiment to see what they can make happen. The problems they solve are technically difficult and things don’t always work. The most valuable thing I think they gain is an understanding of how to work hard, keep a cool head in a crisis, and keep moving forward. At State Finals, the kids had issues with two of their three vehicles, but they kept on with their performance, got the vehicles to complete the required tasks, and finished their skit with big smiles and twenty seconds to spare. I was more proud of their perseverance and teamwork than anything else.”

 

Comment on this Story

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

The Spinney at Pond View at The Spinney at Pond View.

21 hours ago

The Spinney at Pond View

When you're driving around the community, be on the lookout for homemade spring wreaths which were made last month! Check out other activities planned this month to join in on the fun!

www.thespinneyatpondview.com/blog/ ... See MoreSee Less

When youre driving around the community, be on the lookout for homemade spring wreaths which were made last month! Check out other activities planned this month to join in on the fun! http://www.thespinneyatpondview.com/blog/
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 9
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Van Dyke

1 day ago

The Spinney at Van Dyke

Calling all hungry residents! Don't forget today's Lunch with Neighbors at Mercato's (located at 155 Delaware Avenue, Delmar)! Sit down to a delicious Italian lunch with your neighbors and friends! ... See MoreSee Less

Calling all hungry residents! Dont forget todays Lunch with Neighbors at Mercatos (located at 155 Delaware Avenue, Delmar)! Sit down to a delicious Italian lunch with your neighbors and friends!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank shared Columbia County Chamber of Commerce's photo.

6 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Thank you to everyone who attended the Annual Chamber Legislative Breakfast this morning at the Columbia-Greene Community College. Thank you to all of our sponsors of the event National Grid, Fingar Insurance, Columbia Greene Board of Realtors, Columbia-Greene Community College and Columbia Land Conservancy. The following are Premium Investors MetzWood Insurance and The Bank of Greene County. Major Investors of all events are Columbia Economic Development Corporation - Choose Columbia - Columbia Economic Development Corporation, E.P. Nevins Insurance Agency and Kinderhook Bank. Media Investors of all events are Columbia-Greene Media, iHeartRadio and Mid-Hudson Cablevision. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

6 days ago

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

Chag Sameach and Shabbat Shalom!
Wishing you Peace, good times, good health and happiness on Shabbat, Pesach & always. ... See MoreSee Less

Chag Sameach and Shabbat Shalom! Wishing you Peace, good times, good health and happiness on Shabbat, Pesach & always.
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View at The Spinney at Pond View.

6 days ago

The Spinney at Pond View

Just an example of the wildlife that can be spotted throughout The Spinney at Pond View community. This picture of a barred owl was taken by one of our residents this week! ... See MoreSee Less

Just an example of the wildlife that can be spotted throughout The Spinney at Pond View community. This picture of a barred owl was taken by one of our residents this week!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 10
  • Shares: 4
  • Comments: 1

Comment on Facebook

It's amazing to see an animal like that up so close. Owls aren't the easiest of animals to spot. Do you get hummingbirds down as far as Albany? I saw one of those in Ontario once.

The Spinney at Van Dyke

6 days ago

The Spinney at Van Dyke

Come visit our Model Cottage (located at 38 Provoost Place, Delmar) this weekend! We will be open both Saturday AND Sunday from 12PM to 4PM and would love to give you a tour of our new cottages! Call (518) 689-0162 to schedule a tour today. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 9
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

%d bloggers like this:
CONTENT MENU