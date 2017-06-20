SPOTTED: St. Thomas The Apostle celebrates 60 years

St. Thomas The Apostle School placed an exclamation mark on the end of the 2016-17 academic school year, its 60th year in service.

Located in the heart of Delmar, the school provides private education from kindergarten to eighth grade. The school celebrated the milestone with a special weekend, starting on Friday, June 16.

Photos by Thomas Heffernan, Sr.

