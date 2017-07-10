Alleged Bethlehem cocaine dealer busted

Leeann Cross and Hyland Slater // Photo provided

BETHLEHEM — Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple has reported the arrests of two individuals on felony drug possession charges.

Sheriff’s investigators received information that a woman from the Town of Bethlehem, identified as 37-year-old Leeann Cross was selling quantities of cocaine throughout the Towns of Bethlehem, Coeymans and Coxsackie.

Following a month-long investigation, investigators conducted a traffic stop on Saturday, July 8 and arrested Cross, along with Hyland Slater, 26, from the Town of Coeymans. During the traffic stop, officers allegedly seized approximately 3.5 ounces of cocaine along with $2,690 in U.S. currency and a quantity of Xanax.

A search warrant was executed at the residence of Cross on Miller Avenue in the Town of Bethlehem, where an additional 6.6 grams of cocaine and drug packaging materials were also reportedly located.

Cross was charged with: three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony; one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, a class C felony; one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a class A misdemeanor; and two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor.

Slater was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony, and several Vehicle and Traffic infractions.

Both individuals were arraigned in the Town of Bethlehem Court by Judge Andrew Kirby. Cross was released on a $20,000 bond and Slater was remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility in lieu of $20,000 bail.

