Bethlehem Police bust pot growing operation in Elm Estates

Jul 12, 2017
SELKIRK — Bethlehem Police seized a sophisticated marijuana growing operation from within an Elm Estates home on Tuesday, July 11.
Bethlehem Police arrested two people connected with both drug and weapons possession charges after a two-month investigation that included the New York State Police Community Narcotics Enforcement Team.
David W. Smith, 37, and Siara L. Ramos, 27, both of Selkirk, were attested after Bethlehem Police executed a search warrant on the Esplande Street townhouse. Inside the residence police reportedly located a multi-room marijuana growing operation with plants in various stages of growth, as well as four and one-half pounds of marijuana. Police also located an unregistered, loaded, Glock 10 mm handgun, and an FN PS90 assault rifle.
Bethlehem Police said Smith is a convicted felon from a prior drug-related conviction, which forbids him from possessing any firearms. Smith was charged with one felony count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, four felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, one felony count of criminal possession of marijuana in the second degree and one misdemeanor count of unlawfully growing cannabis.
Ramos was charged with three felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, one felony count of criminal possession of marijuana in the second degree, one misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and one misdemeanor count of unlawfully growing cannabis.
An Esplande Street address under Ramos’ name was found through 411.com. That address is located in the townhouse section of the Elm Estates residential development off of Elm Avenue in Selkirk. Where police reportedly found a multi-room growing operation is a property listed on Zillow.com as a 1,300-square foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse.
Smith and Ramos were arraigned in the Town of Bethlehem Court by Judge Ryan Donovan. Smith was remanded to the Albany County Jail in lieu of $40,000 bail, Ramos was remanded in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Both Smith and Ramos are scheduled to return to the Town of Bethlehem Court on Tuesday, Aug, 1 at 4 p.m.
Michael Hallisey is Managing Editor of Spotlight Newspapers.
