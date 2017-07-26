BETHLEHEM LIBRARY: Dyer Switch on the green

Enjoy some hard-driving traditional and original bluegrass and acoustic tunes as Dyer Switch continues the Evening on the Green series on Wednesday, July 26, at 7 p.m., at the Bethlehem Public Library.

For more information, call (518) 439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Thursday, July 27

Sew It Yourself:

Cloth Grocery Bags

Bring one yard of fabric to make a reusable cloth bag. Basic sewing machine knowledge recommended. Sign up for one session, 10 a.m.-noon or 2-4 p.m.

Friday, July 28

Coffee and Cinema

Enjoy popular films geared toward adult audiences, 10 a.m. Today’s feature: “A Dog’s Purpose” (PG, 100 min, Universal Pictures). Coffee, tea and light refreshments will be available.

Saturday, July 29

Summer Hair Clinic

Cosmetologist Adrian LaMarche will demonstrate some summer styles and share hair care tips, 2:30-4 p.m. For adults.

Monday, July 31

Intro to MS Word

Also Monday, Aug. 7. Learn the basics of word-processing.

Other Upcoming events

All events are free and take place at Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Friday, Aug. 4

Teen Lock-in

After-hours party with a scavenger hunt, MuVChat, photo booth and more, 8 p.m.-midnight. Permission slip required. Sign up online or call. For grades 6-12.

Monday, Aug. 7

Adult Crafting Series: Fall Burlap Door Hanging

The Delmar Craft and Service Club will help participants make their own door hangings to welcome fall, 2-4 p.m. Sign up online or call.

Fun and Games for Grownups

An adults-only gathering where you can play games, including chess, color and socialize, 6-8:30 p.m. Snacks served!

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Adult Crafting Series: Craft Color and Create

Get creative at one of several crafting stations (zentangle, puzzles, etc.) with some supplies provided, or bring your own knitting project, 2-3:30 p.m. Snacks served!

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Adult Crafting Series: Seashell Picture Frame

Bring a wooden frame of any size to decorate with shells as a reminder of summer, 2-3:30 p.m. Sign up online or call.

Thursday, Aug. 10

Adult Crafting Series: Floral Arranging

Learn how to make a beautiful floral arrangement with Claudia Russell from the Fort Orange Garden Club, 2-3:30 p.m. Bring your own container, flowers and greens and clippers. Sign up online or call.

— Kristen Roberts

