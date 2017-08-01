 

SPOTTED: Toga beats Tri-Village in a Little League thriller

EAST GREENBUSH – It was a back and forth, exciting game that either team could have won and neither team deserved to lose.

But, the 9-11-year-old Little League team from Saratoga prevailed 19-17 over the squad from Tri-Village on Monday, July 31, in East Greenbush, the District 14 state tournament hosts.

Tri-Village beat Cortlandt America, of Westchester County, in the first round, then lost to Plainview 25-5 and finally eliminated by Saratoga.

Saratoga lost to Baldwinsville, from outside Syracuse, in the first round then beat Webster, a Rochester suburb, 11-1 before beating Tri-Village. They will now play North Bellmore/North Merrick, of Long Island, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, in the losers bracket of the double elimination tournament.

Plainview, of Long Island, and Mid-Island, of Staten Island, remain undefeated and will also square off Tuesday.

The championship game is slated for Thursday, Aug. 3.

 

