Wife of retired BPD officer for arrested for attempted murder

Aug 18, 2017 Ali Hibbs Bethlehem, Crime, News, Towns
DELMAR — The wife of a former Bethlehem police officer was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 10, at around 2 a.m., after the Bethlehem Police Department responded to a report of a domestic violence incident in Delmar. Denise Linstruth, 69, of Delmar, was subsequently charged with four felonies for allegedly trying to murder her sick husband, Raymond Linstruth, a well-liked BPD officer who worked in the Bethlehem Central School District before retiring.
According to reports, officers witnessed Denise Linstruth attempt to smother the 78-year-old Raymond Linstruth with a pillow upon arriving at the scene of the domestic incident. Based on an investigation and execution of a search warrant, it was reportedly determined that Denise Linstruth had attempted to smother the victim with a pillow while he was in bed, and to pull out dialysis tubes attached to his chest. It was also reported that she had caused physical injury to his arm and head by striking him.
Raymond Linstruth was transported to St. Peter’s hospital for evaluation and released a short time later.
Denise Linstruth was charged with: attempted assault in the first degree, a class B felony; assault in the second< degree, a class D felony; strangulation in the second degree, a class D felony; and endangering the welfare of a vulnerable elderly person in the second degree, a class E felony. She was arraigned in the Town of Bethlehem Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail without bail. She is scheduled to return to court on September 5 The Bethlehem Police Department and the Albany County District Attorney’s office are continuing the investigation into this case.
