 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

Wife of retired BPD officer arrested for strangulation, assault

Aug 18, 2017 Bethlehem, Crime, News, Towns

Wife of retired BPD officer arrested for strangulation, assault

DELMAR — The wife of a former Bethlehem Police officer was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 10, at around 2 a.m., after the Bethlehem Police Department responded to a report of a domestic violence incident in Delmar.

Denise Linstruth, 69, of Delmar, was subsequently charged with with felony counts of first degree attempted assault, second degree assault, second degree strangulation and second degree endangering the welfare of a vulnerable elderly person.

According to reports, Bethlehem Police responded to a report of a domestic violence incident at the Linstruth home in Delmar at about 2 a.m. Upon arrival officers placed Denise M. Linstruth, under arrest after reportedly witnessing her attempt to smother the 78-year-old victim with a pillow.

The victim was transported to St. Peter’s hospital for evaluation and released a short time later.  Based upon the investigation and execution of a search warrant, it was determined Denise M. Linstruth attempted to smother the victim with a pillow while he was in bed, and had attempted to pull on his dialysis tubes that are attached to his chest, further, that she had caused physical injury to his arm and head by striking him.

Denise M. Linstruth was arraigned in the Town of Bethlehem Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail without bail as the Bethlehem Police Department and the Albany County District Attorney’s office continue the investigation. She is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 4 p.m.

 

Comment on this Story

4-H offers a different kind of fun at the Altamont Fair

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

4 hours ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Time Union Reroute in Effect:
Northbound: Routes 6 and 7, 100, 125 and 138 Left State Right on Broadway right on Madison Left on Pearl

Southbound: Route 6,7, and 100 Right on Madison Left on Green Right on Dallius Left Broadway Left on State Right Pearl Route138 and 125 reg route

www.cdta.org/service-advisories/times-union-reroute-effect ... See MoreSee Less

Times union reroute in effect | www.cdta.org

cdta.org

August 19, 2017 Status: General Advisory Route(s) 100, 125, 138, 6, 7 due to Times union reroute in effect Times Union reroute in effect. Northbound: Routes 6 and 7, 100, 125 and 138 Left State Right...
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

10 hours ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Who's riding the Capital City Shuttle or the Electric City Trolley today?www.cdta.org/TrolleysandShuttles ... See MoreSee Less

Trolleys & Shuttles | www.cdta.org

cdta.org

Electric City Trolley The pilot program started on Thursday, June 22 and operate Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. Service will begin at 4:00 p.m. and conclude at 1:00 a.m. with a shuttle coming ...
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

1 day ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

It's time for Capital City Shuttle and the Electric City Trolley! bit.ly/2sm34Zm Are going out tonight? Let us do the driving! ... See MoreSee Less

Trolleys & Shuttles | www.cdta.org

cdta.org

Electric City Trolley The pilot program started on Thursday, June 22 and operate Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. Service will begin at 4:00 p.m. and conclude at 1:00 a.m. with a shuttle coming ...
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 2 new photos.

1 day ago

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

Elmo and Orin regularly visit us, and we love seeing them both! Elmo, a Landseer Newfoundland, gives lots of love and slobbery kisses to everyone he sees. Earlier this week, Orin was at the Albany International Airport with Elmo, visiting travelers. In conversation with one of the travelers, she asked if he takes Elmo to visit other places? Orin told her that they visit Daughters of Sarah on a regular basis, too. The woman was so touched and wanted to do something to show her appreciation. Orin does not accept any gifts from travelers, so she asked him to accept a gift as a donation to Daughters of Sarah in appreciation for all the joy they bring to the residents.

Thank you, Orin and Elmo for your Gemilut Chasadim – Acts of Loving Kindness. ... See MoreSee Less

Elmo and Orin regularly visit us, and we love seeing them both! Elmo, a Landseer Newfoundland, gives lots of love and slobbery kisses to everyone he sees. Earlier this week, Orin was at the Albany International Airport with Elmo, visiting travelers. In conversation with one of the travelers, she asked if he takes Elmo to visit other places? Orin told her that they visit Daughters of Sarah on a regular basis, too. The woman was so touched and wanted to do something to show her appreciation. Orin does not accept any gifts from travelers, so she asked him to accept a gift as a donation to Daughters of Sarah in appreciation for all the joy they bring to the residents. Thank you, Orin and Elmo for your Gemilut Chasadim – Acts of Loving Kindness.
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 16
  • Shares: 2
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

2 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Her name was Lola ...and she stopped by with Kyle to visit our downtown Albany branch and Syelbi. Oh yes...she was a show girl! ... See MoreSee Less

Her name was Lola ...and she stopped by with Kyle to visit our downtown Albany branch and Syelbi. Oh yes...she was a show girl!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 13
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 1

Comment on Facebook

Awwww....Kyle and Lola.....

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

2 days ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

T.G.I.F! ho's riding the Capital City Shuttle or the Electric City Trolley today?www.cdta.org/TrolleysandShuttles ... See MoreSee Less

Trolleys & Shuttles | www.cdta.org

cdta.org

Electric City Trolley The pilot program started on Thursday, June 22 and operate Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. Service will begin at 4:00 p.m. and conclude at 1:00 a.m. with a shuttle coming ...
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

2 days ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

It's almost that time! Who's riding the Capital City Shuttle or the Electric City Trolley today? www.cdta.org/TrolleysandShuttles ... See MoreSee Less

Trolleys & Shuttles | www.cdta.org

cdta.org

Electric City Trolley The pilot program started on Thursday, June 22 and operate Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. Service will begin at 4:00 p.m. and conclude at 1:00 a.m. with a shuttle coming ...
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 3
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

3 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Be sure to mark your calendar to attend Food Truck Night on Thursday, August 24th from 5-9pm in the Village of Kinderhook – great food, refreshments, live entertainment and fun! ... See MoreSee Less

Be sure to mark your calendar to attend Food Truck Night on Thursday, August 24th from 5-9pm in the Village of Kinderhook – great food, refreshments, live entertainment and fun!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 3
  • Shares: 2
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

3 days ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Name your top three reasons why CDTA is your favorite Mid-Sized Transit System of the year and win a pair of season passes to Saratoga Race Course! #CDTAProud ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 4
  • Shares: 3
  • Comments: 4

Comment on Facebook

1. This summer, CDTA expanded service to recreational areas, such as Grafton Lakes State Park. 2. CDTA has a great arrangement with schools and employers to provide unlimited rides on the regular routes. 3. The 905 Bus Plus has frequently-running service and free Wi-Fi.

1. They pay my pension check every month. 2. See #1. 3. See#1.

1. Independence 2. Inexpensive 3. IRide app

1. It gets me to work, Basketball practice, a night out. 2. Being here from Syracuse, hands down THIS system is SO better than Centro. 3. the Bus drivers are for the most part very helpful!

Kinderhook Bank

4 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Here’s a cute sugar shake for Donna Casey, AVP & Branch Manager of our Chatham branch…he’s definitely looking for that treat! ... See MoreSee Less

Here’s a cute sugar shake for Donna Casey, AVP & Branch Manager of our Chatham branch…he’s definitely looking for that treat!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 10
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Load more
View on Facebook

CONTENT MENU