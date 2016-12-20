Case of whooping cough reported at Shaker High School

Shaker High School

COLONIE – A case of whooping cough, or Pertussis, has been reported at Shaker High School, according to school officials.

Whooping cough is a highly contagious lung infection that causes severe coughing fits.

Symptoms appear within seven to 10 days of exposure to the bacteria and come in three stages, according to the state Department of Heath.

Stage One includes running nose, sneezing, a low-grade fever, a mild cough and other common cold-like ailments. Stage one can last one to two weeks.

During Stage Two comes within two weeks of exposure and the cough becomes more severe and the coughing fits are followed by a high-pitched whoop while the person tries to catch their breath. Stage Two can last one to two months.

Stage Three is the recovery phase and while coughing subsides the person is still vulnerable to lung infections. It can last from weeks to months.

If a student is showing symptoms, suggestions include:

-Keep your child away from others

-Immediately notify your physician

-Notify the school’s health office

The incubation period of this disease is usually 5-10 days, but can be as long as 21 days. It can be transmitted to others by droplet or airborne spread without personal contact. A student must stay home for five days of treatment with antibiotics, according to the district website.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google



Related

Comment on this Story