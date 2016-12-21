 

SPOTTED: Shaker girls beat Guilderland, 55-21

GUILDERLAND – The Shaker girls basketball team rolled over the Lady Dutchmen on Tuesday Dec. 20, 55-21.

The game got out of hand quickly as the visiting Shaker jumped out to a 12-3 lead to start the game and took a 28-9 cushion into halftime. Shaker outscored Guilderland 18-9 in the third and then 9-3 in the final quarter.

Shaker senior Sierra Mayo and junior Shyla Sanford led all scorers with 18 points each. Sanford scored 10 of hers in the first quarter.

Jessica Hulbert kicked in four points while Hannah and Madeline Malicki chipped in three apiece as did Julia DeBeatham for Shaker. Adding a basket were Alexis Rattigan, Mackayla Hall and Julianna Morrell.

Olivia Baumann led the way for Guilderland with 11 points and Jessie Fiori and Valencia Fontonelle-Posson chipped in four points each. Graycen Dubin scored two to round out the scoring for the Lady Dutchman.    

The photos below are by Jim Franco. Click on one to view a full size version of the rest. 

