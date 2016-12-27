School of Rock to hold benefit for Niko DiNovo

Niko DiNovo (photo via Facebook)

The School of Rock will hold a benefit concert – called One Night for Niko – on Thursday, Dec. 29 for the Colonie teenager badly burned in an October car crash.

Niko DiNovo, a student at Shaker High School, suffered burns over some 95 percent of his body when the car he was riding in slammed into Blessings Tavern on Watervliet Shaker Road.

He has undergone numerous surgeries at the Westchester Medical Center Burn Unit, and still has a long road of recovery ahead of him.

The concert is at The Low Beat, located at 335 Central Ave. in Albany. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. The Ameros, Black Mountain Symphony, the School of Rock Albany’s house band, and EVO-Jam will perform.

A $10 donation is requested, and that can be donated directly to a GoFundMe account established to help offset DiNovo’s medical costs.

“When I read about this terrible accident in the newspaper, I knew we had to get involved,” said Jess Calhoun, the School of Rock Albany general manager and member of the Ameros. “I am proud to be part of the amazing community that is the School of Rock Albany. When we mobilize it can do a lot of good.”

Michael Carr, the driver of the vehicle, is facing charges of vehicular assault and driving while ability impaired by drugs. Blessings Tavern remains closed.

