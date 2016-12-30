Dec 30, 2016 Jim Franco Albany County, Colonie, Galleries, News, The Spot, Towns
The School of Rock hosted a benefit concert – One Night for Niko – on Thursday, Dec. 29 for the Colonie teenager badly burned in an October car crash.
Niko DiNovo, a student at Shaker High School, suffered burns over some 95 percent of his body when the car he was riding in slammed into Blessings Tavern on Watervliet Shaker Road.
He has undergone numerous surgeries at the Westchester Medical Center Burn Unit, and still has a long road of recovery ahead of him.
The concert was at The Low Beat, located at 335 Central Ave. in Albany. The Ameros, Black Mountain Symphony, the School of Rock Albany’s house band, and EVO-Jam will perform.
A $10 donation was requested, and many donated the cover fee directly to a GoFundMe account established to help offset DiNovo’s medical costs.
Michael Carr, the driver of the vehicle, is facing charges of vehicular assault and driving while ability impaired by drugs. Blessings Tavern remains closed.
Dec 27, 2016 0
Dec 12, 2016 0
Nov 10, 2016 0
Aug 02, 2016 0
Dec 29, 2016 0
Dec 29, 2016 0
Dec 29, 2016 0
Dec 28, 2016 0
The School of Rock hosted a benefit concert – One Night for Niko – on Thursday, Dec. 29 for the Colonie teenager badly burned in an October car crash. Niko DiNovo, a student at Shaker High School, suffered burns over some 95 percent of his body when the car he was riding in slammed into Blessings Tavern on Watervliet Shaker Road.
Niko Dinovo, School of Rock, School of Rock Albany, The Low Beat, The Ameros, Black Mountain Symphony, Evo-Jam Band
www.spotlightnews.com/towns/colonie/2016/12/30/spotted-school-of-rock-hosts-one-night-for-niko/ ... See MoreSee Less
SPOTTED: School of Rock hosts One Night for Niko
The School of Rock hosted a benefit concert – One Night for Niko – on Thursday, Dec. 29 for the Colonie teenager badly burned in an October car crash. Niko DiNovo, a student at Shaker High School,...
The School of Rock hosted a benefit concert – One Night for Niko – on Thursday, Dec. 29 for the Colonie teenager badly burned in an October car crash. Niko DiNovo, a student at Shaker High School, suffered burns over some 95 percent of his body when the car he was riding in slammed into Blessings Tavern on Watervliet Shaker Road.
Niko Dinovo, School of Rock, School of Rock Albany, The Low Beat, The Ameros, Black Mountain Symphony
www.spotlightnews.com/towns/colonie/2016/12/30/spotted-school-of-rock-hosts-one-night-for-niko/ ... See MoreSee Less
SPOTTED: School of Rock hosts One Night for Niko
The School of Rock hosted a benefit concert – One Night for Niko – on Thursday, Dec. 29 for the Colonie teenager badly burned in an October car crash. Niko DiNovo, a student at Shaker High School,...
TheSpot518.com shared a Greenbush Inn.
www.facebook.com/Greenbush-Inn-584473264982255/?hc_ref=PAGES_TIMELINE&fref=nf ... See MoreSee Less
GREAT FRIENDS EXCITING FOOD GREAT TIME FOR ALL
TheSpot518.com shared their post.
TheSpot518.com #thespot518 help us get 2000 likes by NYE 2017 ... See MoreSee Less
Hello All our Followers. We are trying to get to 2000 likes by the New Year. If you like the Spot 518, spread the word so we can go over the top!!! Thank You for all your support this year.
Rox Czere, TheSpot518.com and 1 other like this
NYE @ Slidin' Dirty Restaurant and Food Truck in Troy. ... See MoreSee Less
TheSpot518.com shared a Mountain Jam Festival.
Mountain Jam Festival ... See MoreSee Less
Mountain Jam is a three-day, multi-stage event, featuring approximately 30 bands on 3 stages in one of the Northeast’s most pristine natural amphitheaters.
TheSpot518.com likes this
TheSpot518.com shared Relentless Awareness's post. ... See MoreSee Less
The Capital Region Ridesharing Coalition, an alliance of businesses, residents, and community leaders who support the legalization of #ridesharing (i.e. Uber, Lyft) in Upstate New York, held a press c...
Spotlight Newspapers shared Relentless Awareness's post. ... See MoreSee Less
The Capital Region Ridesharing Coalition, an alliance of businesses, residents, and community leaders who support the legalization of #ridesharing (i.e. Uber, Lyft) in Upstate New York, held a press c...
Hello All our Followers. We are trying to get to 2000 likes by the New Year. If you like the Spot 518, spread the word so we can go over the top!!!
Thank You for all your support this year. ... See MoreSee Less
Amy Modesti, Erin Van Valkenburg Clayton and 3 others like this
What else are you going to do on a Sunday without football? Come see 80's rock icons The Plimsouls and Troy's Legendary Lawn Sausages at The Hangar in Troy. 3pm matinee show! ... See MoreSee Less
TheSpot518.com and Bo Berezansky like this
Nov 02, 2016
Apr 01, 2016
Apr 01, 2016
Nov 02, 2016
Dec 30, 2016
Dec 29, 2016
Dec 29, 2016
Dec 29, 2016
Dec 07, 2016