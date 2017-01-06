 

Latest News

Spotlightnews.com – Spotlight Newspapers, Local, News, Weather, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

Police investigating robbery of Colonie bank

Jan 06, 2017 Albany County, Colonie, Crime, News, Towns

Police investigating robbery of Colonie bank

A male suspect allegedly robs TD Bank on Central Avenue. Photo from Colonie Police Department

COLONIE — Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred at the TD Bank at 1256 Central Ave.

According to police, on Friday, Jan. 6, a man entered the bank and handed a note to the teller demanding money.

No weapon was displayed or observed at the time of the robbery, said police, but the teller was led to believe that the suspect was armed with a gun. The teller handed over an, as of yet, undetermined amount of money and the suspect fled on foot in an easterly direction from the bank.

There were no injuries reported. The Colonie Police Department is being assisted by the Albany Crime Analysis Center, a K-9 from the Albany County Sheriff’s, and the New York State Police helicopter. The K-9 track ended a short distance away on Interstate Avenue and the suspect may have fled in an unknown vehicle. Police described the suspect as a white male, 30 to 35 years of age, with an athletic build, light colored winter hat, dark sunglasses, a goatee, a grey Northface pullover with a green hooded shirt underneath, black gloves, light colored pants, black socks, white sneakers, and carrying a small grey and red bag or pack.

Anyone that has any information is urged to contact the Colonie Police Department at 783-2744.

Comment on this Story

BCSD elementary school students show off tech savvy, showcase educational impact of technology in learning

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

TheSpot518.com

3 hours ago

TheSpot518.com

TheSpot518.com shared Repeat Offender's event.

TONIGHT TROY River Street Pub Repeat Offender ... See MoreSee Less

Repeat Offender...offending Troy

Jan 6, 9:00pm

Come hang with the boys in Troy... $5 cover...come check out one of the capital districts hottest up and coming party bands!!!!!

Repeat Offender...offending Troy
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

TheSpot518.com

17 hours ago

TheSpot518.com

TheSpot518.com shared Guthrie Bell Productions's event. ... See MoreSee Less

Skunk City [Bob Marley Tribute] w/ The Goodtime Charlies

Jan 6, 8:00pm

The Hollow Bar + Kitchen

a tribute to Reggae legend Bob Marley with a touch of The Band thrown in

Skunk City [Bob Marley Tribute] w/ The Goodtime Charlies
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

%d bloggers like this:
MENU