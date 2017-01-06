Police investigating robbery of Colonie bank

Jan 06, 2017 Kassandra Parisi Albany County, Colonie, Crime, News, Towns
A male suspect allegedly robs TD Bank on Central Avenue. Photo from Colonie Police Department
COLONIE — Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred at the TD Bank at 1256 Central Ave.
According to police, on Friday, Jan. 6, a man entered the bank and handed a note to the teller demanding money.
No weapon was displayed or observed at the time of the robbery, said police, but the teller was led to believe that the suspect was armed with a gun. The teller handed over an, as of yet, undetermined amount of money and the suspect fled on foot in an easterly direction from the bank.
There were no injuries reported. The Colonie Police Department is being assisted by the Albany Crime Analysis Center, a K-9 from the Albany County Sheriff’s, and the New York State Police helicopter. The K-9 track ended a short distance away on Interstate Avenue and the suspect may have fled in an unknown vehicle. Police described the suspect as a white male, 30 to 35 years of age, with an athletic build, light colored winter hat, dark sunglasses, a goatee, a grey Northface pullover with a green hooded shirt underneath, black gloves, light colored pants, black socks, white sneakers, and carrying a small grey and red bag or pack.
Anyone that has any information is urged to contact the Colonie Police Department at 783-2744.
