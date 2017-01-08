Dead pedestrian found on Watervliet-Shaker Road considered possible hit and run

The Colonie Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that took the life of a pedestrian on Watervliet-Shaker Road under the I87 overpass, reported early this morning.

A motorist traveling westbound on Watervliet-Shaker Road reported at around 4:40 a.m. that he struck what he believed to be a person laying in the road. Upon arrival of the Colonie Police Department and Colonie EMS, the adult male pedestrian was deceased. It is unknown how the pedestrian ended up laying in the road, but he is believed to have left the Philly’s Bar and Grill at 622 Watervliet-Shaker Road at approximately 3:15am and was walking in a westbound direction on Watervliet-Shaker Road.

The motorist that struck the pedestrian laying in the road is being interviewed, but CPD said there is no indication of alcohol/drugs, speed or any other criminal conduct on his part. The deceased and the motorist have not yet been identified.

According to police, the crash investigation has revealed that the victim may have been struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene prior to being struck by the motorist that stopped and called police. Car parts recovered indicate that the unknown vehicle may be a Mazda, possibly a Mazda 6 with front end damage.

Police photographs of the scene, considered potential evidence for future criminal proceedings, will not be released unless officers determine they could potentially aid them in identifying the vehicle.

Anyone who may have observed anything or have any other information is urged to contact the Colonie Police Traffic Safety Division at 783-2744.

The victim is not from this area and efforts are still underway to notify next of kin. An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow and further information will be released when it is available.

All roadways that were closed due to the crash investigation are now open.

