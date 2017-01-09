Colonie police identify victim of hit and run

(Photo via Facebook)

COLONIE – Police identified the victim of a hit and run on Watervliet-Shaker Road as 57-year-old Rudolph Seabron of Rome.

The father of three, was a member of the 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade headquartered at the New York State Armory in Latham and was in town for a weekend drill.

Seabron joined the Army National Guard in 1996 after serving in the Marines Corps. He served in Iraq in 2004, Afghanistan in 2008 and in Kuwait in 2012.

Police received a call at about 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8 from a motorist believing he had struck a person lying in the road under the I-87 overpass.

Seabron was struck by another vehicle prior to the driver who called police. Car parts at the scene indicate the first car was a newer model Mazda, possible a Mazda 6.

Police believe Seabron left Philly’s Bar and Grill at 622 Watervliet-Shaker Road at approximately 3:15 a.m. and was walking westbound on Watervliet-Shaker Road when he was struck.

The second motorist, who is not being identified, was interviewed and police say there is no indication of alcohol or drug use and do not believe speed played a factor.

Anyone who may have seen anything or has any other information regarding the incident is urged to contact Colonie Traffic Safety Division at 783-2744.

