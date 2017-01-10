North Colonie to have “community conversation” about capital project

Jan 10, 2017 Kassandra Parisi Albany County, Colonie, News, Towns
North Colonie School District Superintendent Joe Corr. Kassie Parisi/SpotlightNews
COLONIE — On its quest to regroup and revise after voters shut down a multimillion capital project that would have upgraded most of the facilities in the district, North Colonie Central Schools announced that it will hold a community conversation to gather input from the public regarding what should be included in the new project.
On Monday, Jan. 30, the district will hold the first meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Shaker Junior High School auditorium. Volunteer communications specialists from the Capital Region BOCES will facilitate the small group discussions.
The capital project, which had a total cost of $196.4 million, was voted down 2,189 to 1,842 on Thursday, Dec. 15.
One of the driving forces behind the capital project was an estimated increase of almost 1,000 students into the district over the next decade. North Colonie has, since the summer been emphasizing the urgency of the project, due to the fact that the district is at risk of losing state financial aid on the project if it does not have a general contract for the project signed by June 30, 2018. But district superintendent Joe Corr promised in December that the district would bring another project to voters, after analyzing data and exit poll survey responses.
“We have to bring something back to voters,” Corr said. “Our focus right now is, the voters participated, they participated in record numbers, they provided us with information, feedback, we have to go forward, we have work to do to address the problems that we face.”
People wishing to attend the meeting must R.S.V.P by Jan. 24. The link to register can be found here.
Nov 02, 2016 0
Jan 10, 2017 0
Jan 10, 2017 0
Jan 10, 2017 0
Jan 10, 2017 0
Jan 10, 2017 0
Jan 10, 2017 0
Jan 09, 2017 0
Jan 08, 2017 0
COLONIE — On its quest to regroup and revise after voters shut down a multimillion capital project that would have upgraded most of the facilities in the district, North Colonie Central Schools announced that it will hold a community conversation to gather input from the public regarding what should be included in the new project. On Monday, Jan. 30, the district will hold the first meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. [ 198 more words ]
www.spotlightnews.com/towns/colonie/2017/01/10/north-colonie-to-have-community-conversation-about... ... See MoreSee Less
COLONIE — On its quest to regroup and revise after voters shut down a multimillion capital project that would have upgraded most of the facilities in the district, North Colonie Central Schools announced that it will hold a community conversation to gather input from the public regarding what should be included in the new project. On Monday, Jan. 30, the district will hold the first meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. [ 198 more words ]
www.spotlightnews.com/towns/colonie/2017/01/10/north-colonie-to-have-community-conversation-about... ... See MoreSee Less
Get your Lawn Sausage / Plimsouls show tickets at The River Street Beat Shop. ONLY $10 ! Grab an LP while you are there. ... See MoreSee Less
Bo Berezansky likes this
Tickets to The Lawn Sausages and The Plimsouls available at The Ale House only $10 ... See MoreSee Less
January 10 Suburban Council boys basketball report: Shen-Schenectady showdown tonight, plus Sloan Seymour plays against his former team
www.spotlightnews.com/sports/2017/01/10/january-10-suburban-council-boys-basketball-report-shen-s... ... See MoreSee Less
January 10 Suburban Council boys basketball report: Shen-Schenectady showdown tonight, plus Sloan Seymour plays against his former team
Some intriguing boys basketball match-ups loom tonight in the Suburban Council. Here is what’s going on around the league: Schenectady (6-1, 8-1) at Shenendehowa (7-0, 7-0) This is the game w…
COLONIE — One of the last three known practicing Shakers, Sister Frances Ann Carr, has died. According to a statement found on the Sabbathday Lake Shakers Village website, Carr died at the age of 89 in Maine on Monday, Jan. 2, after a short battle with cancer. “It is our sad duty to relate that our dear Sister Frances passed away at 1:35 p.m. [ 393 more words ]
www.spotlightnews.com/towns/colonie/2017/01/10/pillar-of-shaker-faith-dies-at-age-89/ ... See MoreSee Less
COLONIE — One of the last three known practicing Shakers, Sister Frances Ann Carr, has died. According to a statement found on the Sabbathday Lake Shakers Village website, Carr died at the age of 89 in Maine on Monday, Jan. 2, after a short battle with cancer. “It is our sad duty to relate that our dear Sister Frances passed away at 1:35 p.m. [ 393 more words ]
www.spotlightnews.com/towns/colonie/2017/01/10/pillar-of-shaker-faith-dies-at-age-89/ ... See MoreSee Less
January 10 Suburban Council girls basketball report: Two McDonald's All-American nominees face each other tonight
www.spotlightnews.com/sports/2017/01/10/january-10-suburban-council-girls-basketball-report-two-m... ... See MoreSee Less
January 10 Suburban Council girls basketball report: Two McDonald’s All-American nominees face each other tonight
Here is a look at tonight’s girls basketball match-ups around the Suburban Council. Columbia (8-0 league, 11-0 overall) at Mohonasen (3-5, 5-5) The most interesting game tonight isn’t a…
Albany County Executive Dan McCoy has announced the launch of a public awareness campaign coinciding with National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month and the upcoming National Human Trafficking Awareness Day on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The issue of human trafficking is a growing concern in the county, according to officials, and the state has provided Safe Harbor funding for billboards and signage in CDTA bus shelters and on buses in the county. [ 325 more words ]
www.spotlightnews.com/news/2017/01/10/albany-county-brings-awareness-to-issue-of-human-trafficking/ ... See MoreSee Less
Albany County Brings Awareness to Issue of Human Trafficking
Albany County Executive Dan McCoy has announced the launch of a public awareness campaign coinciding with National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month and the upcoming National Human Tra…
Looking to expand your already successful business? Contact us and talk to one of our experienced commercial lenders – we’re small enough to care and big enough to get you there! www.nubk.com/loans-and-mortgages-commercial-loans.htm ... See MoreSee Less
As a trusted and locally-owned community bank, Kinderhook Bank is dedicated to the best interests of the neighbors, friends, and businesses that we serve. And, by offering local decision-making, outst...
Nov 02, 2016
Apr 01, 2016
Apr 01, 2016
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 10, 2017
Dec 07, 2016