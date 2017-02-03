Schenectady man sentenced for Colonie assault

SMERZNAK

ALBANY – A Schenectady man was sentenced to one and a third to four years in prison, Friday, Feb. 3 for a domestic assault that happened in Colonie.

On Sept. 29, 2015, Adam Smerznak, 33, repeatedly punch, kicked and strangled a female victim who was known to him.

The victim fled to a neighbors house and called for help. Colonie police responded and placed him under arrest. The victim was taken to an area hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

On Dec. 9, 2016, Smerznak pleaded guilty to felony attempted assault, said District Attorney David Soares.

Smerznak was sentenced by Judge Peter Lynch. Assistant District Attorney Caroline Murray of the Special Victims Unit prosecuted.

