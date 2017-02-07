Albany man pleads to Colonie stabbing

ALBANY – A city man who slashed another man on Second Avenue in Colonie pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Feb. 7 and is looking at up to three years in prison.

Christopher McKinney, 28, admitted to attacking an acquaintance with a hook knife on July 22, 2016. He caused multiple lacerations to the victim, including stabbing him in the lip and slicing him on the arm.

McKinney fled the scene and was arrested by Colonie police.

The victim was treated for injuries at an area hospital.

According to District Attorney David Soares, McKinney pleaded guilty to one count of felony assault before Judge Andrew Ceresia.

He is looking at up to three years in prison followed by three years post release supervision when sentenced on April 13.

Assistant District Attorney Joseph Brucato prosecuted the case.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story