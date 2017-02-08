 

Niskayuna man run over by a truck in Colonie

Feb 08, 2017

COLONIE – A 31-year-old Niskayuna man who was jogging on Route 7 was run over by a pickup truck on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

According to Lt. Ken Pero, at around 11:15 a.m. Daniel Matus was jogging westbound when he was “completely run over” by a 2015 Dodge pickup truck driven by Robert Phillips, 54, of Latham.

Phillips was making a right hand turn out of the Mobile Mart parking lot to head east on Troy-Schenectady Road.

Matus was taken to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries.

There is no indication of any tickets being issued at this time, but police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call the Traffic Safety Unit at 783-2744.

 

 

