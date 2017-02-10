Colonie sidewalk plow causes accident on Route 7

COLONIE – A small plow clearing snow on the sidewalk along Troy-Schenectady Road at around noon on Friday, Feb. 10 hit a manhole and was sent into traffic where it was struck by an SUV.

According to Colonie Lt. Ken Pero, the plow was hit by a 2013 Ford Explorer driven by 32-year-old Amanda Campione.

Her vehicle was then hit by a 2016 Dodge Charger driven by 61-year-old John Cooper of Saratoga.

Colonie EMS transported the plow driver, 52-year-old Kevin Killian of Colonie, and Campione to local hospitals for treatment.

The injuries are not life threatening.

Alcohol and/or speed to not appear to be a factor in the crash.

