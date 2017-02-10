 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

Colonie sidewalk plow causes accident on Route 7

Feb 10, 2017 Colonie, Crime, News, Towns

Colonie sidewalk plow causes accident on Route 7

COLONIE – A small plow clearing snow on the sidewalk along Troy-Schenectady Road at around noon on Friday, Feb. 10 hit a manhole and was sent into traffic where it was struck by an SUV.

According to Colonie Lt. Ken Pero, the plow was hit by a 2013 Ford Explorer driven by 32-year-old Amanda Campione.

Her vehicle was then hit by a 2016 Dodge Charger driven by 61-year-old John Cooper of Saratoga.

Colonie EMS transported the plow driver, 52-year-old Kevin Killian of Colonie, and Campione to local hospitals for treatment.

The injuries are not life threatening.

Alcohol and/or speed to not appear to be a factor in the crash.

 

 

Comment on this Story

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

23 hours ago

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

In the Daughters of Sarah Senior Community spotlight for Gemilut Chasadim, which means “Acts of Loving Kindness” is Spencer Swartzendruber. Spencer has worked for Daughters of Sarah Senior Community for a total of 16 years, and enjoys his job every day. “I first starting working here doing maintenance with Mike Regan, and really liked having him as my boss. I left for a few years and decided to return. I missed the positive atmosphere that makes Daughters of Sarah such a good place to work, so I came back,” Spencer shared. As a driver for The Massry Residence, Spencer spends every day with the residents providing rides to doctor appointments, hair and nail appointments, to the drug and grocery store, or wherever they need to go. He prepares reminder slips and medical records for the next day’s appointments, and loves to hear about the residents’ life experiences, their stories, and their jokes. But most of all, Spencer welcomes their advice, and cares deeply for each of them. He is kind, patient, and goes out of his way every day for everybody. Did you know that Spencer was a portrait photographer and loves the game of baseball? His dream is to visit every Major League Baseball park in the country and to watch a game played in each field. Spencer cheers for the Boston Red Sox.

Thank you, Spencer for your continuous smile and for the Acts of Loving Kindness you do every day for our community! ... See MoreSee Less

In the Daughters of Sarah Senior Community spotlight for Gemilut Chasadim, which means “Acts of Loving Kindness” is Spencer Swartzendruber. Spencer has worked for Daughters of Sarah Senior Community for a total of 16 years, and enjoys his job every day. “I first starting working here doing maintenance with Mike Regan, and really liked having him as my boss. I left for a few years and decided to return. I missed the positive atmosphere that makes Daughters of Sarah such a good place to work, so I came back,” Spencer shared. As a driver for The Massry Residence, Spencer spends every day with the residents providing rides to doctor appointments, hair and nail appointments, to the drug and grocery store, or wherever they need to go. He prepares reminder slips and medical records for the next day’s appointments, and loves to hear about the residents’ life experiences, their stories, and their jokes. But most of all, Spencer welcomes their advice, and cares deeply for each of them. He is kind, patient, and goes out of his way every day for everybody. Did you know that Spencer was a portrait photographer and loves the game of baseball? His dream is to visit every Major League Baseball park in the country and to watch a game played in each field. Spencer cheers for the Boston Red Sox. Thank you, Spencer for your continuous smile and for the Acts of Loving Kindness you do every day for our community!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 5
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Crystal Daurio, Kim Jennett and 3 others like this

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

2 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Kinderhook Bank added 2 new photos.

Construction has begun on an entrance ramp for our Kinderhook office! The ramp will give a new look to the historic VanVleck House, which the Bank purchased on December 28, 1858. After alterations and improvements, the Bank moved into the building on May 1, 1859 and it has been our headquarters ever since! ... See MoreSee Less

Construction has begun on an entrance ramp for our Kinderhook office! The ramp will give a new look to the historic VanVleck House, which the Bank purchased on December 28, 1858. After alterations and improvements, the Bank moved into the building on May 1, 1859 and it has been our headquarters ever since!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 5
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Margo Potrzeba, Jen Kavney Harvey and 3 others like this

Comment on Facebook

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

1 week ago

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 4 new photos.

To get into the spirit of Valentine’s Day we decorated cookies and made chocolate covered strawberries. What’s more fun than a craft AND a snack? ... See MoreSee Less

To get into the spirit of Valentine’s Day we decorated cookies and made chocolate covered strawberries. What’s more fun than a craft AND a snack?
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

TBT – there’s so much history to share when you’ve been around for 163+ years! We foumd this old bank note that was actually money printed for The National Union Bank of Kinderhook! ... See MoreSee Less

TBT – there’s so much history to share when you’ve been around for 163+ years! We foumd this old bank note that was actually money printed for The National Union Bank of Kinderhook!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Vasya Yevko and Lauren May Youngstein like this

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

%d bloggers like this:
MENU