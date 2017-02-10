Colonie sidewalk plow causes accident on Route 7

Feb 10, 2017 Spotlight News Colonie, Crime, News, Towns
COLONIE – A small plow clearing snow on the sidewalk along Troy-Schenectady Road at around noon on Friday, Feb. 10 hit a manhole and was sent into traffic where it was struck by an SUV.
According to Colonie Lt. Ken Pero, the plow was hit by a 2013 Ford Explorer driven by 32-year-old Amanda Campione.
Her vehicle was then hit by a 2016 Dodge Charger driven by 61-year-old John Cooper of Saratoga.
Colonie EMS transported the plow driver, 52-year-old Kevin Killian of Colonie, and Campione to local hospitals for treatment.
The injuries are not life threatening.
Alcohol and/or speed to not appear to be a factor in the crash.
Feb 08, 2017 0
Feb 08, 2017 0
Feb 07, 2017 0
Jan 31, 2017 0
Feb 10, 2017 0
Feb 09, 2017 0
Feb 09, 2017 0
Feb 09, 2017 0
The Kinderhook Runners Club will once again hold the OK5k in the Village of Kinderhook on Saturday, June 10th and Kinderhook Bank is proud to be the main sponsor of this event for the 19th year running! For more information and details on the race visit www.ok5krace.com ... See MoreSee Less
Thanks to everyone who came out to run, walk, racewalk, spectate, volunteer, whatever you did to contribute to another outstanding OK5k race in 2016.
The Spinney at Van Dyke shared The Record (Troy, N.Y.)'s post.
To spur even more excitement about the construction of our community's Clubhouse, take a look at our sister property, The Spinney at Pond View's new Clubhouse space which officially opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony a few weeks ago! We look forward to emulating this space for The Spinney at Van Dyke residents in the upcoming summer months! ... See MoreSee Less
Last week, the Schodack community celebrated a grand opening of the new The Spinney at Pond View clubhouse with a ribbon cutting ceremony by the Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Woodhill Apartments, Adams Station Apartments and 2 others like this
The Spinney at Pond View shared The Record (Troy, N.Y.)'s post.
The Record (Troy, N.Y.) featured our community's newest enhancements - our brand new Clubhouse, as well as the construction of our 70 new cottages! Read The Record's article by clicking on the picture below to learn more and see pictures of our new community space! ... See MoreSee Less
Last week, the Schodack community celebrated a grand opening of the new The Spinney at Pond View clubhouse with a ribbon cutting ceremony by the Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Daniel M. Nichols, Jonathan Catlett and 6 others like this
In the Daughters of Sarah Senior Community spotlight for Gemilut Chasadim, which means “Acts of Loving Kindness” is Spencer Swartzendruber. Spencer has worked for Daughters of Sarah Senior Community for a total of 16 years, and enjoys his job every day. “I first starting working here doing maintenance with Mike Regan, and really liked having him as my boss. I left for a few years and decided to return. I missed the positive atmosphere that makes Daughters of Sarah such a good place to work, so I came back,” Spencer shared. As a driver for The Massry Residence, Spencer spends every day with the residents providing rides to doctor appointments, hair and nail appointments, to the drug and grocery store, or wherever they need to go. He prepares reminder slips and medical records for the next day’s appointments, and loves to hear about the residents’ life experiences, their stories, and their jokes. But most of all, Spencer welcomes their advice, and cares deeply for each of them. He is kind, patient, and goes out of his way every day for everybody. Did you know that Spencer was a portrait photographer and loves the game of baseball? His dream is to visit every Major League Baseball park in the country and to watch a game played in each field. Spencer cheers for the Boston Red Sox.
Thank you, Spencer for your continuous smile and for the Acts of Loving Kindness you do every day for our community! ... See MoreSee Less
Crystal Daurio, Kim Jennett and 3 others like this
Supporting our communities is very important to Kinderhook Bank! This month we’re proud to sponsor the Hudson Opera House, Palace Theatre, Long Table Harvest, and the Columbia County Youth Theater. www.nubk.com/about-us-community-support.htm ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank, established in 1853, is a local, independent community bank and is committed to preserving and enhancing the quality of life in the communities we serve. To ensure a positive future, ...
Kinderhook Bank added 2 new photos.
Construction has begun on an entrance ramp for our Kinderhook office! The ramp will give a new look to the historic VanVleck House, which the Bank purchased on December 28, 1858. After alterations and improvements, the Bank moved into the building on May 1, 1859 and it has been our headquarters ever since! ... See MoreSee Less
Margo Potrzeba, Jen Kavney Harvey and 3 others like this
Kinderhook Bank Corp.,(OTCQB:NUBK), the holding company for The National Union Bank of Kinderhook, reports record results for 2016! Visit our Investor Relations page at www.kinderhookbank.com for full financial results. ... See MoreSee Less
Jen Kavney Harvey likes this
There’s nothing more important than giving back to our communities and Kinderhook Bank has been helping organizations since 1853! www.nubk.com/about-us-community-support.htm ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank, established in 1853, is a local, independent community bank and is committed to preserving and enhancing the quality of life in the communities we serve. To ensure a positive future, ...
Vasya Yevko and David St Onge like this
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 4 new photos.
To get into the spirit of Valentine’s Day we decorated cookies and made chocolate covered strawberries. What’s more fun than a craft AND a snack? ... See MoreSee Less
TBT – there’s so much history to share when you’ve been around for 163+ years! We foumd this old bank note that was actually money printed for The National Union Bank of Kinderhook! ... See MoreSee Less
Vasya Yevko and Lauren May Youngstein like this