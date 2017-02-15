SPOTTED: Colonie beats Guilderland in final Suburban Council matchup of the year

GULILDERLAND – The Red Sea was at low tide, Tuesday, Feb. 14 as the Dutchmen lost its final home Suburban Council game of the year to Colonie 58-33.

Colonie (15-2, 17-3) was bigger underneath, quicker on the perimeter and played a tough team defense. They were also unselfish on the offensive end of the court with nine players scoring and only two in double figures.

Leading the way for the Garnet Raiders was Brendan Mulson with 14 while Will Aybar kicked in 10.

Just one player reached double figures for the Dutchmen (8-10, 9-11) with Grant Mengel scoring 12 points. Steve Warren kicked in nine while Antonio Lia had four.

Also scoring for Colonie were Josh Paszkowski and Isaiah Mull with eight each, Jaeden Lewis and Bryce Waterman had five each, Nick Bearup and Cameron Koepp had three each and Mike Dunn kicked in a bucket.

For Guilderland George Marinopoulos had three, Jamison Moriarity and Brendan Hoffman had two each, and Kevin Greene chipped in a point.

