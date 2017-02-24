Urgent care center proposed for Latham

 

Feb 24, 2017

LATHAM — A proposal by Albany Medical Center to raze the old Michael’s Banquet House on Route 9 and build a new EmUrgent Care facility went in front of the town Planning Board on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

If approved, it will be the seventh facility built by Albany Med to combine emergency medicine and other services in the Capital District.

The sports medicine services currently provided at the EmUrgent Care facility on Troy-Schenectady Road will move to the new facility on Route 9, said Sue Ford, a spokeswoman for Albany Medical Center.

In all, there will be eight people working in the emergency care center, eight people working in a space that will be leased to a tenant and 55 working in the medical center, that includes the sports medicine department.

She said if all goes according to plan, the 30,000-square-foot building will open its doors by the end of this year or the beginning of next year.

The 18,500-square-foot banquet house was built in the 1960s and could seat more than 600 people. It was put up for sale in 2015.

Joe LaCivita, director of the town Planning and Economic Development Department, said that while the Planning Board has been receptive to the idea of having a medical arts building, the project will still have to work its way through the process.

It’s unclear how much Albany Med is spending to level the existing structure and build the new one-story building.

