Alleged Déjà Vu robber arrested

Feb 28, 2017 Colonie, Crime, News, Towns

Security camera image // CPD

On Monday, Feb. 27, Colonie Police arrested Marilyn Olshena, 56, of Kinderhook, for the October 2016 robbery of Déjà Vu, an exotic lingerie store at 145 Wolf Road.

Security camera image // CPD

Following the robbery, surveillance images were sent to local media for distribution, but no leads were generated that identified the suspect.

The investigation remained open, but there was no viable information until Colonie investigators read media reports about the defendant’s arrest on Jan. 4 for similar crimes in Columbia County.

Olshena allegedly robbed a Sally’s Beauty Supply and adjacent store by threatening an employee, claiming she had a gun, and demanding money. The same tactic, said CPD, was used in the Déjà Vu robbery. In neither case was a gun ever displayed.

Colonie Police Department Investigators Michelle Crowley and Greg Heider worked with investigators from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and were able to establish that the defendant was also responsible for the Colonie robbery. A warrant was issued for the defendant and she was transported from the Columbia County Jail to be processed.

Olshena was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny and third degree robbery, a felony.

She was arraigned and returned to the Columbia County Jail.

Marilyn Olshena mug shot // CPD

 

 

