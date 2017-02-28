Alleged Déjà Vu robber arrested

Feb 28, 2017 Ali Hibbs Colonie, Crime, News, Towns
Security camera image // CPD
On Monday, Feb. 27, Colonie Police arrested Marilyn Olshena, 56, of Kinderhook, for the October 2016 robbery of Déjà Vu, an exotic lingerie store at 145 Wolf Road.
Following the robbery, surveillance images were sent to local media for distribution, but no leads were generated that identified the suspect.
The investigation remained open, but there was no viable information until Colonie investigators read media reports about the defendant’s arrest on Jan. 4 for similar crimes in Columbia County.
Olshena allegedly robbed a Sally’s Beauty Supply and adjacent store by threatening an employee, claiming she had a gun, and demanding money. The same tactic, said CPD, was used in the Déjà Vu robbery. In neither case was a gun ever displayed.
Colonie Police Department Investigators Michelle Crowley and Greg Heider worked with investigators from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and were able to establish that the defendant was also responsible for the Colonie robbery. A warrant was issued for the defendant and she was transported from the Columbia County Jail to be processed.
Olshena was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny and third degree robbery, a felony.
She was arraigned and returned to the Columbia County Jail.
Jan 21, 2017 0
Jan 08, 2017 0
Nov 30, 2016 0
Nov 18, 2016 0
Feb 28, 2017 0
Feb 26, 2017 0
Feb 26, 2017 0
Feb 25, 2017 0
4 hours ago
Thanks to our new Facebook fans who liked us last week...we really like you too! ... See MoreSee Less
1 day ago
Kinderhook Bank welcomes Valerie Cooper, Commercial Portfolio Manager! Valerie was previously with Citizens Bank in Albany, NY as a Business Credit Services Officer. “Valerie brings very strong underwriting and credit analyst skills to our growing commercial lending team at Kinderhook Bank,” said Senior Vice President, Lee Carman. Cooper holds a Bachelor of Science degree from SUNY Plattsburgh and lives in Clifton Park with her family. ... See MoreSee Less
4 days ago
Be sure to check out Kinderhook Bank in the “Spotlight On Business 2017” at www.spotlightnews.com/news/business/2017/02/20/a-bank-in-touch-with-hometown-pride/ ... See MoreSee Less
A bank in touch with hometown prideKinderhook Bank first opened for business in October 1853, and continues to thrive today in the small pocket of community banking. “That’s really the strength of Kinderhook Bank, we truly are ful...
5 days ago
It doesn’t get much more pet-friendly than this…Norris waiting for his treat in the Kinderhook branch! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank Corp. Reports Record Results for 2016! CEO & President, John A. Balli reported to shareholders that total assets at December 31, 2016 and net income for 2016 were at record levels! Read the entire press release at www.snl.com/IRWebLinkX/file.aspx?IID=1032886&FID=37904540 ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank Corp. Reports Record Results for 2016KINDERHOOK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kinderhook Bank Corp., (OTCQB:NUBK) the holding company for The National Union Bank of Kinderhook, reported that total assets at December 31, 2016 and net income fo...
Shout out to Mark R for liking Kinderhook Bank…we like you too! ... See MoreSee Less
1 week ago
Come on in to any Kinderhook Bank branch and enjoy complimentary refreshments for you, lollipops for the kids, and treats for your pets. We’re people and pet friendly!
www.kinderhookbank.com ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Van Dyke shared Spotlight Newspapers's post.
1 week ago
Does this upcoming week's warm-up have you thinking about spring? Spring is one of the busiest times to sell homes and move. If you're looking to downsize and move to a unique, maintenance-free facility, come take a tour of The Spinney At Van Dyke this weekend. Our Model Cottage, located at 38 Provoost Place in Delmar is open Saturday and Sunday from 12PM - 4PM! We'll also be open this Presidents' Day!
Thank you to Spotlight Newspapers for this feature in this past week's publication. ... See MoreSee Less
2 weeks ago
On Monday, February 20th all Kinderhook Bank offices will be closed in celebration of President’s Day and will reopen on Tuesday, February 21st with normal business hours. ... See MoreSee Less
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 4 new photos — with Sharon Rosenblum.
2 weeks ago
There was no feuding at The Massry Residence. We just feel like family.
The Massry Residence provides a wide variety of activities for the residents every day. Family Feud was a popular tv game show in the 80s and 90s. We had to really think what the answers would have been back in the day so that we could score the most points for our team. Some we got, and some we didn’t. ... See MoreSee Less