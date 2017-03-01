 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

SPOTTED: Colonie beats Schenectady, plays Bethlehem for Class AA championship

Mar 01, 2017 Colonie, Galleries, High School Sports, Sports, The Spot, Towns

SPOTTED: Colonie beats Schenectady, plays Bethlehem for Class AA championship

GLENS FALLS – The No. 1 seed Colonie Raiders led Schenectady the entire way and will now square off against the No. 3 seed Eagles from Bethlehem for the Section II, Class AA championship.

Colonie led by two points after a quarter on Tuesday Feb. 28, and then outscored Schenectady, the No. 5 seed, 20-12 in the second to take a 35-25 lead into the locker room. The athletic Schenectady team was able to cut the lead to five midway through the fourth quarter but never came closer and the final was 72-61.

The big men were dominant or Colonie. Bryce Waterman led the Raiders with 22 points and seven rebounds while his counterpart Isaiah Moll had 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Brendan Mulson chipped in 11 points and four rebounds for Colonie.

Scrappy point guard Will Aybar had nine points, four assists and four steals for Colonie and Jaeden Lewis had nine points. The squads only four-season starter, Josh Paszkowski had a point.

John Ryals had 23 points and seven boards for Schenectady while Cameron Coles chipped in 17 points and seven rebounds. Tyrone Jenkins had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Colonie will square off against Bethlehem Saturday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Glens Falls Civic Center.

The two teams split during the regular season with each winning by a three-point margin on their respective home courts.

Comment on this Story

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Kinderhook Bank

19 hours ago

Kinderhook Bank

Thanks to our new Facebook fans who liked us last week...we really like you too! ... See MoreSee Less

Thanks to our new Facebook fans who liked us last week...we really like you too!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

2 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Kinderhook Bank welcomes Valerie Cooper, Commercial Portfolio Manager! Valerie was previously with Citizens Bank in Albany, NY as a Business Credit Services Officer. “Valerie brings very strong underwriting and credit analyst skills to our growing commercial lending team at Kinderhook Bank,” said Senior Vice President, Lee Carman. Cooper holds a Bachelor of Science degree from SUNY Plattsburgh and lives in Clifton Park with her family. ... See MoreSee Less

Kinderhook Bank welcomes Valerie Cooper, Commercial Portfolio Manager! Valerie was previously with Citizens Bank in Albany, NY as a Business Credit Services Officer. “Valerie brings very strong underwriting and credit analyst skills to our growing commercial lending team at Kinderhook Bank,” said Senior Vice President, Lee Carman. Cooper holds a Bachelor of Science degree from SUNY Plattsburgh and lives in Clifton Park with her family.
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 5
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

6 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

It doesn’t get much more pet-friendly than this…Norris waiting for his treat in the Kinderhook branch! ... See MoreSee Less

It doesn’t get much more pet-friendly than this…Norris waiting for his treat in the Kinderhook branch!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 9
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

7 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Shout out to Mark R for liking Kinderhook Bank…we like you too! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

2 weeks ago

Kinderhook Bank

On Monday, February 20th all Kinderhook Bank offices will be closed in celebration of President’s Day and will reopen on Tuesday, February 21st with normal business hours. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 4 new photos — with Sharon Rosenblum.

2 weeks ago

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

There was no feuding at The Massry Residence. We just feel like family.
The Massry Residence provides a wide variety of activities for the residents every day. Family Feud was a popular tv game show in the 80s and 90s. We had to really think what the answers would have been back in the day so that we could score the most points for our team. Some we got, and some we didn’t. ... See MoreSee Less

There was no feuding at The Massry Residence. We just feel like family. The Massry Residence provides a wide variety of activities for the residents every day. Family Feud was a popular tv game show in the 80s and 90s. We had to really think what the answers would have been back in the day so that we could score the most points for our team. Some we got, and some we didn’t.
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

%d bloggers like this:
MENU