COLONIE LIBRARY: Songs and stage

The Music of the Psalms

Jewish and folk music historian Robert Cohen returns on Sunday, March 5, at 2 p.m., for his latest program: The Music of the Psalms. From past and present; Jewish and non-Jewish; in English, Hebrew, and other languages; from high art to folk; from orchestral to a cappella; from funky to Hasidic, his presentation also includes the place of the Psalms in both Jewish and the world’s liturgies, their poetry and spiritual sweep, and what we know of their musical rendition in different historical eras. The Psalms occupy a paramount place in the world’s liturgy. Writes Mr Cohen: “The Psalms embrace the entire human life, and express every emotion of the soul, every impulse of the heart. What is it about their spiritual scope and emotional breadth that gives them such power? What can we learn from their language and poetry, and from the music of the Psalms? And how do the diverse styles of their musical settings speak to us and move us? Come and listen to the music of the Psalms.”

From Page to Stage

Join us on Tuesdays (March 7 and 21; April 4 and 18; and May 2) from 2 to 3:30 p.m. for staged readings of plays being produced locally this spring. We’ll study the texts, go to the plays, and discuss the productions at the next meeting. Theater venues include Albany Civic Theater, Confetti Stage, Curtain Call Theater, Schenectady Civic Theater, and Schenectady Light Opera Company. Prices for the tickets range from pay-what-you-will to $25. Among the plays to be discussed are Into the Woods, at Schenectady Light Opera Company, and The Normal Heart, at Curtain Call. Paul Lamar, a theater reviewer for The Daily Gazette, will facilitate. This program is limited to 12 participants. To sign up, call the information desk at 810-0314. Other plays to be announced.

— Joe Nash

