Colonie judge Crummey endorsed for state Supreme Court

Mar 06, 2017 Albany County, Colonie, Government, News, Towns

COLONIE – Longtime town Judge Peter Crummey was endorsed by seven Republican chairs in the counties that make up the Third Judicial District of the state Supreme Court.

“Judge Crummey has a well-admired and illustrious career working on behalf of Colonie residents,” said Christine Benedict, the Albany County Republican chairwoman in a statement. “As the senior judge of the Colonie Court he presides over criminal cases, civil proceedings, as well as vehicle and traffic cases.”

Crummey has served more than 17 years on the Town of Colonie bench which handles over 24,000 cases annually.

Crummey, who presides as the senior justice in the Town of Colonie, has also served as president of the Albany County Bar Association, as a member of the New York State Bar Association’s Committee on Procedures for Judicial Discipline, as a member of the House of Delegates for the New York State Bar and on their Special Committee for Youth Courts.

He ran unopposed during his last four judicial campaigns. Prior to that, he was elected three times as a legislator in Albany County.

The Third Judicial District encompasses Albany, Rensselaer, Ulster, Columbia, Schoharie, Sullivan, and Greene counties.

 

 

 

