Senior apartments proposed for Forts Ferry Road

Mar 06, 2017 Colonie, Government, News, Towns

COLONIE – A 110-unit independent living senior apartment building on 13-plus acres of wooded land on Forts Ferry Road will be in front of the Planning Board on Tuesday, March 7.

The project, proposed by the Nigro Group, includes two parcels of land near the intersection of Wade Road, across from the Capital Region Health Park medical arts building.

(See the summary submitted to the Town of Colonie below)

If approved, the Summit at Forts Ferry will consist of 146,500-square-foot, three-story building with 192 parking spaces. It will include an indoor pool, recreation facilities, six garages and nearly nine acres of open space.

The Planning Board will review the environmental impacts and make a recommendation to the Town Board on necessary zoning changes.

The site is currently zoned for Office Residential, but the proposed 52,500-square-foot first floor footprint exceeds the 30,000 square-foot limit. As such, Nigro is asking the town to convert the site to a Planned Development District.

To satisfy the public benefit requirements of a PDD, developers will construct 1,200 feet of new sidewalk along the eastern and western sides of Forts Ferry Road.

A buffer area to the north and east of the proposed site will not be disturbed and will provide a 100-foot bugger from residences on Omega Terrace, Catalina Drive and Harrowgate Way.

A year ago, there was questions about the buffer zone and how it was reduced from 213 feet to 100 feet in 2013. The town Director of Planning and Economic Development Department Joe LaCivita did not return phone calls for comment.

The land at 45 Forts Ferry Road is currently owned by Timothy Kellerher and 33 Forts Ferry Road is owned by Phyllis Mooney. The proposed complex would be built on both sites.

If it works its way through the process without hitches, construction could begin as soon as this summer.

 

Independent Living by jfranco17410 on Scribd

CONTENT MENU