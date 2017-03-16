COLONIE LIBRARY: Film discussion with I-Hsin Wu

Friday, March 17, at 3 p.m. the documentary Gifts From Nature: “No other country has so many potential food sources as China. By collecting, fetching, digging, hunting and fishing, people have acquired abundant gifts from nature. Traveling through the four seasons, we’ll discover a story about nature and the people behind delicious Chinese foods.”

Crafternoons @ the Library: Lucky Hat Decoration

Join us on St. Patrick’s Day, Friday “crafternoon” March 17, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Alcove/ESL Room. Make your own lucky Leprechaun hat decoration and enjoy a chocolate treat from the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow with this fun free craft activity for adults. All materials provided. Reservations are required. Call the information desk at (518) 810-0314 to reserve a spot.

Spring Taiwan Film Festival

A series of films sponsored by the Taiwanese American Cultural Society of the Capital District begins on Saturday, March 18 at 1:30 p.m. First up: Monga (140 minutes with English captions). This 2010 film, directed by Niu Chen-zer, received the Golden Horse Award as well as awards at several international film festivals. Set in the 1980s Taipei, Monga centers around five boys (Mosquito, Monk, Dragon, White Monkey and A-Lan) who join the “Gang of Princes” who are tired of being pushed around. As the gang rise in stature, they come into conflict with other gangs jealous of their rising power. The series continues on Thursday, March 30, at 6 p.m. with Au Revoir Taipei and finishes on Saturday, April 15, at 1:30 p.m., with Dust in the Wind.

Lobbying for Animals-Effective Advocacy

The Humane Society of the United States NYS State Director, Brian Shapiro, will provide animal advocates with information that will help you become an effective voice for the animals on Sunday, March 19 at 2 p.m.. Brian will also review the Society’s top legislative goals for 2017.

— Joe Nash

