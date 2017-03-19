Troy cop arrested for DWI in Colonie

COLONIE – A Troy cop was arrested for DWI after an accident on Saturday, March 18.

According to police reports, 26-year-old Kevin Patrick McKenna, of Latham, was driving his 2011 Chevy Silverado and was involved in an accident on Troy Schenectady Road near Goodrich Avenue at around 12:35 a.m.

Police were called to the scene and noticed McKenna exhibited “signs of alcohol intoxication,” according to the report.

McKenna refused to take a breath test and was taken into custody. He faces a misdemeanor charge of first offense DWI as well as the traffic infractions of driving without a proper inspection sticker and refusing to take the breath test.

Details of the accident are not known at this time, but there were no injuries reported.

McKenna was sworn in as a Troy police officer on July 13, 2015 along with three other rookie officers.

Troy Chief John Tedesco said McKenna has been relieved of his duties pending an investigation into the Colonie incident.

