Troy cop arrested for DWI in Colonie

Mar 19, 2017 Jim Franco Colonie, Crime, News, Rensselaer County, Towns
COLONIE – A Troy cop was arrested for DWI after an accident on Saturday, March 18.
According to police reports, 26-year-old Kevin Patrick McKenna, of Latham, was driving his 2011 Chevy Silverado and was involved in an accident on Troy Schenectady Road near Goodrich Avenue at around 12:35 a.m.
Police were called to the scene and noticed McKenna exhibited “signs of alcohol intoxication,” according to the report.
McKenna refused to take a breath test and was taken into custody. He faces a misdemeanor charge of first offense DWI as well as the traffic infractions of driving without a proper inspection sticker and refusing to take the breath test.
Details of the accident are not known at this time, but there were no injuries reported.
McKenna was sworn in as a Troy police officer on July 13, 2015 along with three other rookie officers.
Troy Chief John Tedesco said McKenna has been relieved of his duties pending an investigation into the Colonie incident.
Mar 16, 2017 0
Mar 16, 2017 0
Feb 16, 2017 0
Feb 15, 2017 0
Mar 17, 2017 0
Mar 17, 2017 0
Mar 17, 2017 0
Mar 17, 2017 0
Kinderhook Bank shared Troy Savings Bank Music Hall's video.
1 day ago
Check it out!
Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
Radically fusing hip-hop and pop with classical, these violin maestros are on a perception-changing mission. ... See MoreSee Less
2 days ago
Happy St. Patrick’s Day! ... See MoreSee Less
3 days ago
Giving back to our communities is part of our history…this month employees held a $5 Jean day and raised $430 to support our local Rescue Squads and the Bank matched $$$$ as well. Thanks to everyone that donated! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Albany Business Review's post.
4 days ago
Exciting news! ... See MoreSee Less
Shout out to our new FB fans...Sandy M, Dawn KS, Jennifer S, Tanya CW, Ellen W, Rita LB, Jillian W, Ann K, Josh C, Beth W, Carl Q and Ashley W...we really like you too! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank offices are closed today except our Kinderhook Main Office and Operations which will close at 11am due to winter weather conditions. Check back here for further updates. Be safe! ... See MoreSee Less
For up to date info on Kinderhook Bank weather closings, please continue to check our Facebook page. Stay safe! ... See MoreSee Less
Be sure to check out the March issue of the Chatham Press featuring our very own,Donna Casey, AVP & Branch Manager of Kinderhook Bank in Chatham! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank with Kelli Cavagnaro.
6 days ago
This cute little guy came to visit the Kinderhook branch last week…his name is Norton and is the four-legged nephew of Kelli Cavagnaro. People and pet-friendly! ... See MoreSee Less
Heather Powell
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community
1 week ago
At Daughters of Sarah Senior Community, families gather together to celebrate with each other and to enjoy each other’s company. Special times. Special memories. Here, four generations are together to celebrate a birthday. ... See MoreSee Less