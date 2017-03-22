Transportation forms available for North Colonie students

Mar 22, 2017 Spotlight News Colonie, Schools, Towns
The North Colonie School District Transportation Department has announced that Request Forms for Transportation to Non-public Schools for Students in grades K-12 for the 2017-18 school year are now available. These forms are required to be completed each year and filed with the district’s transportation department no later than April 1 of each year.
Forms may be completed online at the district website at http://www.northcolonie.org/transportation-request-form-for-non-public-school-grades-k-12/information-parents-non-public-school-students/. Forms are also available at the Transportation Department located on the Shaker High School campus at 445 Watervliet-Shaker Road, Latham, New York.
New district residents, or current residents with incoming kindergarteners, intending to send their child(ren) to a non-public school for the 2017-18 school year must contact the district’s Central Registrar at 785-8591, to provide the district with proof of residency at the time of submitting the application. Any questions regarding the forms should be directed to the Transportation Department at 785-9486.
NOTE: The deadline for incoming Kindergarten students is Friday, May 5, 2017
Forms may be completed and submitted online at http://www.northcolonie.org/grades-k-6-transportation-request-form/, or at any of the district elementary schools, and at the Transportation Department, located on the Shaker High School campus at 445 Watervliet-Shaker Road, Latham, New York.
A new form must be filed every year every year for each child transported to/from a location other than the home address. All locations requested for transportation must be within district boundaries. Requests received after the April 1 deadline for transportation to/from other locations than the home address cannot be guaranteed transportation for the 2017-18 school year. Late requests will be honored if transportation can be fit into the existing transportation network at the time the request is submitted. For all requests, the transportation must occur five days a week to and or from the same location.
