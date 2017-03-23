Teen arrested on felony weapon and drug charges in Colonie

Mar 23, 2017 Spotlight News Colonie, Crime, News, Towns
COLONIE – After a traffic stop, police arrested an 18-year-old Albany man on a host of drug and weapons charges.
According to Sgt. George Thomaides, on Wednesday, March 22, Khymeir Yarbrough was pulled over at around 4 p.m. by Officer Kyle Keane for a traffic violation and was found to have a suspended license.
A subsequent investigation revealed Yarbrough was in possession of a loaded handgun and cocaine.
He was arraigned by Judge Peter Crummey on the felonies of possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and criminal possession of a loaded weapon as well as the misdemeanor of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and several traffic infractions.
He was remanded to the Albany County jail.
