Teen arrested on felony weapon and drug charges in Colonie

COLONIE – After a traffic stop, police arrested an 18-year-old Albany man on a host of drug and weapons charges.

According to Sgt. George Thomaides, on Wednesday, March 22, Khymeir Yarbrough was pulled over at around 4 p.m. by Officer Kyle Keane for a traffic violation and was found to have a suspended license.

A subsequent investigation revealed Yarbrough was in possession of a loaded handgun and cocaine.

He was arraigned by Judge Peter Crummey on the felonies of possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and criminal possession of a loaded weapon as well as the misdemeanor of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and several traffic infractions.

He was remanded to the Albany County jail.

