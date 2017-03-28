Colonie PD arrest Rotterdam man for child porn

COLONIE – A 28-year-old Rotterdam man turned himself in on Tuesday, March 28 to answer the felony charge of promoting a sexual performance by a child.

According to Lt. Robert Winn, an investigator with the Computer Crimes Unit, working undercover, received 10 videos/images containing child pornography from an IP address in July, 2016.

On Dec. 14, 2016 a search warrant was executed at the physical location of the IP address and computers and hard drives were seized and sent to the State Police for examination.

The examination is complete, and Joshua Carkner, of 3281 Taylor St., now faces the charge of promoting a sexual performance of a child. There is no indication Carkner had any contact with the victims and there is no indication they were local children.

After he and his attorney, James Tyner, went to the Colonie Police Department, he was arraigned in Colonie Justice Court and released on $40,000 bail.

