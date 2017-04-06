Battle of the Bands at William K Sanford Town Library

Battle of the Bands

COLONIE — The Teen Battle of the Bands will take place on Saturday, April 8 from 7 to 10 p.m.

All genres of musical groups will be competing and the top three winners will receive cash prizes. Local professionals will judge the contest and refreshments are available for purchase.

Open to teens 13 to 18. Come and support your favorite bands!

Open Mic at the Library

April is National Poetry Month. On Sunday, April 9 at 2 p.m. you will be able to share a poem, show off your lyrical skills with a brief musical performance, or sit back and enjoy the talents of fellow community members at our Open Mic. Contact bekah@colonielibrary.org

to sign up to perform. All ages are welcome to attend but performers must be over 16.

The Stratford Festival of Canada’s The Mikado (1983)

“Described by critics as ‘scintillating,’ ‘exquisite,’ and ‘breathtaking,’ this version of the famous comic opera was a blockbuster hit for several seasons at the world-renowned Stratford Festival of Canada in the 1980s. Cloaked in the guise of a Japanese musical drama, The Mikado is a spoof of Victorian English society. Centered on Ko-Ko (Eric Donkin), a lowly tailor, it chronicles his transformation from prisoner in a country jail to the rank of Lord Executioner. But Ko-Ko is plagued by a terrible quandary: the emperor (Gidon Saks) has instructed him to produce a head – or forfeit his own!” Thursday, April 13 at 2 p.m..

