Colonie police arrest Scotia man for transmitting child pornography

COLONIE – A 33-year-old Scotia man is under arrest for transmitting more than 300 videos and images of child pornography.

According to Lt. Robert Winn, an investigator with the Colonie Police Computer Crimes Unit located the IP address related to the images on April 14 and a search warrant was executed at 435 Ballston Road, Apt. 48.

Nathan Jaquays was arrested and charged with four felonies of promoting a sexual performance by a child.

Computers and computer storage devices were sized and are in the process of being forensically examined for additional child pornography images so more charges could be forthcoming.

There is no indication the defendant had contact with any underage victims, or that any of the images were of local victims.

The FBI, State Police and Homeland Security assisted Colonie police in the investigation.

Jaquays was arraigned in Colonie Town Court and sent to the Albany County jail.

