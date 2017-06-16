Man arrested for stabbing 13-year-old relative while she slept

COLONIE – A 13-year-old girl was awoken on Friday, June 16, by a family member stabbing her.

According to Lt. Robert Winn, there is no motive or explanation for why 27-year-old Anthony Russo used a butcher knife to stab his sleeping relative.

The victim had stab wounds and lacerations to her right arm and torso. She was transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital where she was treated for the non-life threatening injuries.

Russo was disarmed and restrained by other family members before Colonie police arrived at the Pearse Road home at around 5:15 a.m.

Russo, who told police he is unemployed and lives at 390 Madison Ave., is charged with felony assault with intent to cause injury with a weapon and the misdemeanors of criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was slated to appear in Colonie Town Court.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

LinkedIn

Email

Google

WhatsApp



Related

Comment on this Story