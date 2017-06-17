 

Coccadotts on Central Avenue robbed

Jun 17, 2017 Colonie

COLONIE – Coccadotts, the custom cake bakery at 1176 Central Ave., was robbed last night.

The robbery was captured on surveillance cameras and the owner, Rachael Dott, put photos of the suspect on Facebook.

She said the suspect came in on a gray and red bike. Once inside, she said on Facebook, the man grabbed an apron, put it on and “tied it very quickly which makes me believe that he works in a restaurant or a chef somewhere close to Coccadotts.”

She said he was very calm and took eight minutes inside the shop “acting like he worked there while carrying my registers out in a garbage bags.”

“We all feel violated,” said the restaurateur who opened the bakery in 2007 and enlisted her friend, now an operating partner, Michelle Cocca after it became a resounding success.

Anyone with any information can call Colonie police at 518-783-2744.

