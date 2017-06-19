Colonie man indicted for killing pedestrian and driving away

Jun 19, 2017 Jim Franco Colonie, Crime, News, Towns
COLONIE – A 33-year-old town man was indicted on a host of charges for allegedly hitting and killing a pedestrian and then driving away.
Brian Tromans is charged with criminal negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an incident without reporting and tampering with physical evidence, all felonies.
According to Soares, Tromans was driving on watervliet Shaker Road on Jan. 8 at around 4:40 a.m. when the accident occurred.
It is also alleged that after the accident, Tromans attempted to hid his vehicle to hinder the investigation.
He is slated to be arraigned on Wednesday, June 21, in Albany County Court by Judge Roger McDonough.
Assistant District Attorney David Szalda of the Vehicular Crimes Unit and Bureau Chief Mary Tanner-Richter are prosecuting.
