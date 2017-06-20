Standoff in Colonie ends with apparent suicide

Jun 20, 2017 Jim Franco Colonie, Crime, News, Towns
106 Braintree St.
COLONIE – A nearly three hour standoff on Monday, June 19, ended with a man apparently committing suicide on Braintree Street.
According to Lt. Robert Winn, police got a call at about 7:45 p.m. about a despondent person who was intoxicated and threatening to harm himself with a rifle.
When officers, including the department’s tactical team, arrived at 106 Braintree St. they spotted the 30-year-old man on the back porch, but he quickly ran inside the small apartment building.
Officers trained in negotiation tried to communicate with the man through phone calls, text messages and with a bullhorn but he didn’t respond. Relatives at the scene – his mother and his sister – also tried to communicate to no avail.
A remote control robot was deployed in the home, which could give officers not only video from inside but also has audio and a way to communicate with the man.
But, Winn said, he was in an attic accessible only by a ladder so the robot was not effective.
At about 11:30 p.m. officers entered the building and found the man dead by an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The apartment building was evacuated as were some residents living in close proximity to 106 Braintree St. Some roads were closed but the neighborhood, by and large, was back to normal by midnight, Winn said.
While some of the man’s family was at the scene, his identity is not being released until the rest of his family is notified.
The man lived at the apartment building and had recently broken up with his girlfriend. His only interaction with police prior to Monday night were two minor traffic infractions.
