Albany man charged with felony child pornography

Jun 22, 2017 Colonie, Crime, News, Towns

COLONIE – A 25-year-old Albany man is charged with four counts of promoting the sexual performance of a child after undercover investigators received 43 files containing child pornography from his computer’s IP address.

According to Lt Robert Winn, after receiving the porn in May, investigators executed a search warrant at 603 Second St. in Albany on June 21 and ultimately arrested Brennan J. McNeil.

Computers and computer storage devices were also seized and are in the process of being forensically examined for any additional images and videos.

There is no indication McNeil had any contact with any local underage victims or that any of the videos contain local victims.

However, Winn said, he had just moved to the are from North Carolina and there is evidence he may have had illegal contact with minors in that state.

The FBI, State Police and the Albany Police Department are assisting the Colonie Computer Crimes Unit with the investigation.

McNeil was arraigned on four felonies of promoting a sexual performance of a child in Colonie Justice Court by Judge Andrew Somers and sent to the Albany County jail on $50,000 bail.

 

 

