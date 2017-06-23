Colonie Central High School Class of 2017 Graduation

COLONIE — More than 350 students in hats and gowns walked the stage at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center on the evening of Friday, June 23, to receive their diplomas, and became the 63rd class to graduate from Colonie Central High School.

The school orchestra played, a group of graduating seniors sang the national anthem and the alma mater, and speeches were given by administrators and outgoing students alike. There was even a surprise musical performance by graduating seniors who played guitars and sang a song that echoed sentiments expressed in the remarks of Senior Class Principal Thomas Kachadurian.

During the ceremony, the school also inducted two alumni into Colonie Central’s Hall of Fame —Michael J Aidala (Class of ’55), a longtime public servant who was part of Colonie’s first graduating class, and Nikki (Allen) Caruso (Class of ’83), a long-time employee of the Colonie Youth Center who has belonged to numerous community organizations.

(Photos by Ali HIbbs / Spotlight News)

