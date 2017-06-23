Colonie Central High School Class of 2017 Graduation

Jun 23, 2017 Ali Hibbs Colonie, News, Schools, Towns
COLONIE — More than 350 students in hats and gowns walked the stage at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center on the evening of Friday, June 23, to receive their diplomas, and became the 63rd class to graduate from Colonie Central High School.
The school orchestra played, a group of graduating seniors sang the national anthem and the alma mater, and speeches were given by administrators and outgoing students alike. There was even a surprise musical performance by graduating seniors who played guitars and sang a song that echoed sentiments expressed in the remarks of Senior Class Principal Thomas Kachadurian.
During the ceremony, the school also inducted two alumni into Colonie Central’s Hall of Fame —Michael J Aidala (Class of ’55), a longtime public servant who was part of Colonie’s first graduating class, and Nikki (Allen) Caruso (Class of ’83), a long-time employee of the Colonie Youth Center who has belonged to numerous community organizations.
(Photos by Ali HIbbs / Spotlight News)
Nov 10, 2016 0
Jul 27, 2016 Comments Off on Capital District Fusion wins Road to Orlando World Series 16U softball title
Jul 06, 2016 0
Jun 29, 2016 0
Jun 23, 2017 0
Jun 23, 2017 0
Jun 22, 2017 0
Jun 22, 2017 0
Kinderhook Bank shared Troy Savings Bank Music Hall's photo.
1 day ago
We are thrilled to welcome back Kinderhook Bank as our Community Outreach Sponsor for the 2017-2018 season! We are so thankful to have this amazing support for our programs.
Stay tuned for our outreach and education announcements this season... you will NOT want to miss these opportunities! ... See MoreSee Less
2 days ago
Stop by the Village Square in Kinderhook tonight for Food Truck Village night! Rain or shine from 5pm-9pm with great food and beverages, and live music! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Albany Business Review's post.
2 days ago
... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank’s merger application with Patriot Federal Bank has been approved by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. For details visit our Investor Relations page at www.snl.com/IRWebLinkX/news.aspx?iid=1032886 ... See MoreSee Less
Check out the latest Albany Business Review article on Kinderhook Bank’s purchase of our new branch location in Delmar! www.bizjournals.com/albany/news/2017/06/16/why-these-banks-did-or-didnt-want-to-buy-former.html ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank, Pioneer Bank, CAP COM Federal Credit Union execs on why they moved into old KeyBank branches - Albany Business ReviewAt least nine of the 30 branches that KeyBank put on the market have been sold or leased to other banks or credit unions.
Kinderhook Bank shared Columbia County Historical Society's post.
4 days ago
... See MoreSee Less
Columbia County Historical Society~ A Slide Show And Conversation by Peter Jung ~ Co-Hosted by Historic Hudson and the Columbia County HIstorical Society: "The Hudson River School (1825-1875)" ABOUT THE SPEAKER: ...
Kinderhook Bank is proud to be a major sponsor of Chatham Summerfest again this year! Mark your calendar for Saturday, July 8th! Visit visitchathamny.com/chatham-summerfest/ for more details. ... See MoreSee Less
1 week ago
Enjoy the summer weather that has finally arrived by sharing cocktails and appetizers with your friends and neighbors on the Clubhouse patio next Friday, June 23th from 5PM - 7PM! ... See MoreSee Less
It has been changed to next Friday June 23
While everyone else was outside running or walking the OK5k this past Saturday in Kinderhook, Tucker was inside getting his share of treats from the staff! Good boy! ... See MoreSee Less
love that bank
Kinderhook Bank added 4 new photos — with Matt Wiseman.
2 weeks ago
Congratulations to Matt Wiseman, AVP & Branch Manager of our East Greenbush branch for graduating from the Capital Region Chamber Tech Valley Leadership program last week. The class was recognized for their work, skill development, and Ronald McDonald House renovation project on Friday, June 9th at the Desmond Hotel. Lots of hard work and dedication by all! ... See MoreSee Less
Congrats Matt!!
Way to go Matt!
Awesome! Congrats Matt!
Congratulations Matt What a great accomplishment!
Way to go matt!!! Congrats!
Nice job Matt. Congrats.