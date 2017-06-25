SPOTTED: The Shaker High Class of ’17 graduation

ALBANY – Shaker High School held its 59th commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 24, at the SEFCU Arena on the UAlbany campus.

Speaker included Superintendent Joseph Corr and Board of Education President Linda Harrison.

Click on a photo to view a full size version of the rest.

