Man hit by car while crossing Troy Schenectady Road

Jun 29, 2017 Spotlight News Colonie, Crime, News, Towns
COLONIE – A 44-year-old man was hit by a car while trying to cross Troy Schenectady Road at 9:38 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28.
According to police, John O’Donnell, of Lake Placid, was trying to cross the busy thoroughfare near Wade Road when he was hit by 66-year-old Lauren Sharp, of Cohoes.
Sharp was travelling westbound in a 2017 Lexus.
O’Donnell was treated at the scene by Colonie EMS and transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital where he is in critical condition.
The Colonie Police Department Traffic Safety Unit continues to investigate, and is asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident or who has other information to call 783-2744.
