Woman killed while crossing Central Avenue

Jul 03, 2017 Colonie, Crime, News, Towns

COLONIE – A 54-year-old woman was hit and killed while trying to cross Central Avenue on Monday, June 3.

According to police, at around 10:40 a.m., the woman tried to cross the busy throughfare at the Vly Road intersection when she was hit by William Warner, a 54-year-old from Schenectady driving a 2009 Dodge pickup

Warner stopped immediately, according to Colonie police Lt. Ken Pero.

The pedestrian, who is not being named until the next of kin is notified, was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Alcohol and speed have been ruled out as causes of the accident.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is urged to call Colonie police at 783-2744.

 

 

