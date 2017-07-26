Breaking the cycle: Albany County jail program looks to rehabilitate instead of punish addicts

Jul 26, 2017 Jim Franco Albany County, Colonie, Crime, News, Towns
COLONIE — “There is a common theme down here, if you don’t drink or use drugs, you won’t end up in jail,” said Mike, an inmate as he sat in the bowels of the Albany County jail.
On paper, it’s a simple solution. In practice, though, the dozen men in the Sheriff’s Heroin Addiction Recovery Program are examples of how hard it is to accomplish.
Mike and others, during a wide-ranging, group session-type interview in the SHARP unit, said they have been in and out of jail for years, doing time for minor offenses like petit larceny, DWI, probation violation and possession of narcotics. Some crimes were committed to feed their addictions – that is, they said, at the root of everything and where the downward spiral starts – and others were, to some degree, related to drug use.
The stories are like a skipping record: Go on a binge that can last months, get arrested, do a few months in jail, get out of jail, maybe stay clean for a little while, go on a binge, get arrested …
But, this time, rather than sit in a cell and waste six or eight or 10 months, the men in the SHARP unit are using the time to prepare for life on the outside, and that all starts, they know now, with recovery from addiction.
“This is like a pre-game,” Mike said. “You get familiar with the group settings and how things go in meetings and you open up a little bit about yourself. In jail, you never get to work on things like that. You always deal with all the nonsense that goes on in jail like fights and drugs and smoking. Down here, you are with a group of guys trying to get to the same goal and that goal is to break the cycle.”
SHARP
Sheriff Craig Apple started SHARP in 2015 in a underutilized wing in the bowels of the jail to give inmates a chance at treatment while they pay their debt to society. They are in jail anyway, so it gives new meaning to the phrase “captive audience.”
But, the program is voluntary and the men who sign up do not get any time off their sentence, they live in a bunk-house type setting with far less privacy than the general population, they share one bathroom and are often mocked by “tough” inmates in general population.
There are no advantages to being an inmate being in SHARP outside of getting help to beat their addictions.
Apple reached out to the Addiction Care Center, who with some creative financing provided the initial counselors, and now the state Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services kicks in some money and more money is expected from state politicians.
Other jails across the country are following suit, and law enforcement from as far away as England have come to check out the program that does not directly cost Albany County taxpayers any additional money because the wing was already there and the staff would be guarding the inmates anyway.
“There are bad people out there doing horrific things and they will get theirs,” Apple said. “They are not what this program is about. This program is about the people doing nuisance crimes and committing small offenses and if they get out of jail without help they will do it again and it costs taxpayers and society millions of dollars every year. This is a way to break that cycle.
“And it’s working. Lives are being changed in that unit.”
Sixty-one of the 81 people who were released from SHARP into treatment are still in treatment. Thirty-four have been in treatment for more than seven months. The recidivism rate for SHARP inmates is about 12.6 percent, Apple said, compared to a rate of 75 percent for drug addicts who don’t get any treatment.
Joan Wennstrom, a credentialed alcohol and substance abuse counselor who screens inmates for SHARP and works with them once they are enrolled, called it a “restorative approach” to criminal justice with the goal of restoring a sense of personal responsibility. Ultimately, she said, recovery is up to the individual and SHARP helps inmates find their way through a litany of barriers to that end.
“There is more responsibility on them to succeed than on any structure,” she said.
While SHARP is not a 12-step program, the inmates hold their own Narcotics Anonymous meetings and support each other, not just with the addiction, but with other problems and issues that come with being incarcerated. That support, and helping each other deal with being in jail and staying away from that first hit or drink, is a fundamental cornerstone of successful, long-term recovery.
“I spent years and years beating myself up to come to this point in my life where I realize I can’t do it by myself,” said an inmate named Orlando. “The SHARP program, and being around other people who are fighting the same addiction you are fighting is crucial. I’ve tried to do this on my own and can’t. It’s the old way of thinking that causes me to keep using.”
The program has been so successful for the male inmates, the sheriff is planning on opening a women’s version in the coming weeks.
The cost of addiction
According to a 2014 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 21.5 million Americans battle a form of substance abuse. Drug abuse and addiction cost our society about $200 billion in healthcare, criminal justice, legal and lost workplace production according to the Office on National Drug Control Policy.
According to the federal Bureau of Justice Statistics, it costs federal, state and local governments $80 billion a year to incarcerate criminals. In this state, it’s about $66,000 per year to keep a person locked up in a state or county facility.
A study by Washington University in St. Louis, suggests that national number jumps to $1 trillion when societal costs like broken families, employment issues and the cost of social service programs are factored in.
The ONDCP found half of all those incarcerated are drug addicts or alcoholics.
What makes an addict is an ongoing debate. Is it a disease, as defined by the American Medical Association or is it the result of bad choices that eventually leads to a physical addiction? In the end, most agree, the argument is moot. The cycle of active addiction and the costs associated with drug and alcohol abuse is black and white.
Breaking the cycle
“I’ve been in and out of jail since 1995. I’ve heard about this program before but this time around I’m coming to terms with drugs,” said an inmate named Nathan. “I’ve been in recovery before, and I figured this time around I would participate and I would have some clean time when I get out instead of just jail time.”
In a very real sense, the program is rehabilitative rather than punitive, which is especially important given the fact the inmates will spend at most a year in county jail before being released back into society.
“We can have them return after just having done jail time, or we can return them with a sense of purpose, or renewed sense of purpose, and address those areas of deficiency that got them involved in the criminal justice system and subsequently incarcerated,” said Theron Rockwell, director of programs for the Albany County Jail.
“We are re-training them to be people,” said Kerry Thompson, chief deputy at the Albany County Jail.
The desire to break the cycle was a common, passionate theme among the inmates as they sat in a semi-circle dressed in orange hospital-type pants and gray SHARP T-shirts. That is what the program, and how it is structured, is designed to do as it prepares them for a clean and sober life on the outside.
“People say jail is an end but here, in this program, jail is a beginning,” Mike said. “It makes things easier when you come out of jail. Life can hit you fast with bills and family and other things coming at you. Without recovery you are not going to be good at any of those things.
“Here, we are safe. There are no drugs and no booze. We are safe in here. But out there, and with our free will, we can do what we want and that’s when the real test begins.”
Photos by Jim Franco
May 18, 2017 0
Feb 02, 2017 0
Sep 01, 2016 0
Jul 25, 2017 0
Jul 25, 2017 0
Jul 24, 2017 0
Jul 24, 2017 0
23 hours ago
Our good friend Norris stopped by the Valatie branch recently and took a few minutes to pose with Ryan Farrar, Kinderhook Bank Teller,and to get several doggy treats while he was there, of course! ... See MoreSee Less
2 days ago
Congratulations to everyone that participated and finished the OK5k Grand Prix Road Race in June! You helped the Kinderhook Runners Club raise over $8,000 to donate to local Northern Columbia County not-for-profits including the Valatie Ecumenical Food Pantry and the Marion Stegman Fund. Next year will commemorate the Kinderhook Bank OK5k’s 20th Anniversary! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Community Loan Fund of the Capital Region's post.
3 days ago
"Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has." Margaret Mead
Thank you 'Friends of TNT Barbershop' for giving up your Sunday morning to work at Sheridan Hollow Commons.
At one time, this lot must have been a building. Inches below the surface is rock, concrete and brick. In order for the students of Make A Play, Inc. & University at Albany Liberty Partnerships Rising Stars Program to build the pergola, Sean and Kirk needed holes for the posts but the shovels weren't making a dent. So we rented an auger, Sean & Kirk called their friends, and after a couple of hours of hard work, we had holes for the pergola and bench posts, as well as the trees for outside the fence line. Thank you, gentlemen, for having a positive community impact today and everyday! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Columbia County Fair's photo.
5 days ago
Columbia County Fair Seeks Performers of All Ages for Talent Contest
Performers of all ages are encouraged to enter the annual talent competition on Aug. 30 at noon on opening day of the 177th annual Columbia County Fair, according to fair officials.
Performers from singers to dancers to bands and more are wanted for the “Columbia County’s Got Talent” show Wednesday, Aug. 30 at noon at the North Gate Stage. Juniors will perform first at noon followed by teens at 2:30 p.m. and adults at 5 p.m. Performances should not be longer than five minutes. The top six performers in each division will return to the stage at 7 that evening for the final competition and awards ceremony.
Read more at www.columbiafair.com/columbia-county-fair-seeks-performers-of-all-ages-for-talent-contest/ ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Olana State Historic Site's post.
5 days ago
... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Community Loan Fund of the Capital Region's post.
5 days ago
The transformation continues! This summer, we are very fortunate to have Cuozzo Creative, Make A Play, Inc. & the University at Albany Liberty Partnerships Rising Stars Program continue what many others began last summer. The students, with tutelage and support from Angela, Kirk, Sean, Catie, Mary & Deshaya, are continuing the Urban Resilience Mural, moving the raised bed boxes closer to the fence line, staining the picnic tables and building a pergola. Thank you to all the adults and students who are volunteering their time and energy for this effort. #SheridanHollowCommons #UrbanResilience #UrbanGreenspace ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce's post.
1 week ago
Join us for a round of 18 holes on the award-winning greens of The Country Club of Troy. Register today for our 2017 Annual Golf Classic: bit.ly/2017RenscoGolfClassic
Eagle Sponsors: Pioneer Bank, RPI Athletics. Birdie Sponsors: CDPHP, Sunmark FCU. Closest to the Pin (M): architecture+. Closest to the Pin (W): Hoosick Valley Contractors, Inc. Longest Drive (M): Groff NetWorks Longest Drive (W): Merrill Lynch The Clore-Kelly Group. Chipping Challenge: Mosaic Associates Architects. Hit the Green Challenge: Rifenburg Companies. Putting Challenge: Bouchey Financial Group, Ltd. | Bouchey & Clarke Benefits, Inc. Cart Sponsor: CAP COM Federal Credit Union. Hole In One Sponsors: Carbone Subaru of Troy, Cooley Motors. ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Van Dyke shared Spotlight Newspapers's post.
2 weeks ago
"Retirement and independent-living developments have been popping up throughout the Capital District in the past few years, helping the “55 and better” community stay in the area they know and love. With all the options out there, it is important to know that there is a version of active, adult living that can only be found at one property: The Spinney Van Dyke."
Read more about The Spinney's unique take on "55 and better living" by clicking here: www.spotlightnews.com/news/business/2017/07/14/retire-from-homeownership-woes-at-the-spinney/ ... See MoreSee Less
2 weeks ago
Every day we try to give back to not for profits and community groups to say Thank You for their support and dedication to our communities. A big shout out this week to the Albany Cougars, Ronald McDonald House, Valatie Rescue Squad, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Columbia & Greene Counties, Women’s Employment Resource Center, Palace Theatre, Catholic Charities, Austerlitz Historical Society, Town of Greenport and Town of Stuyvesant! www.nubk.com/about-us-community-support.htm ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Van Dyke shared Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy's post.
2 weeks ago
Looking to get outside and wanting to explore Bethlehem's nature landscape? Join the Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy on Saturday, July 22nd for their 3rd Annual Hike-a-thon! There are hikes for all abilities and all ages!
You can also find more information on the MHLC website: www.mohawkhudson.org.Nature is for everyone to enjoy.
We invite outdoor enthusiasts of all ages and abilities to join us on our accessible outings as part of MHLC's 3rd Annual Hike-a-thon on Saturday, July 22!
Call the Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy at 518-436-6346 to reserve your spot on one of our accessible hikes on the Albany County Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail.
At 10 AM on July 22, we'll enjoy a Botany and History Accessible Hike on the Rail Trail. This flat, easy course is on the railroad bed of the original Delaware and Hudson line that brought travelers into Albany. It will be a wheelchair accessible out and back trip and will explore the botany and history of the trail guided by science teacher and Friends of the Rail Trail volunteer, Miles Garfinkel.
Stick around for the 11 AM Fun Ride! Bring your favorite set of wheels and helmet and join your community for a family fun ride where you set your own distance and pace. The fun ride includes coupons for the whole family for free ice cream cones at Stewart's Shops (while supplies last).
We hope to see you there! You can also find more information on our website: www.mohawkhudson.org. ... See MoreSee Less
Thanks for sharing! We're especially excited about all of the accessible hikes and bikes on the Rail Trail this year. www.mohawkhudson.org