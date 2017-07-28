 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

SPOTTED: North Colonie in the Mid-Atlantic Cal Ripken Regionals

Jul 28, 2017 Colonie, Galleries, News, Sports, Towns, Youth Sports

SPOTTED: North Colonie in the Mid-Atlantic Cal Ripken Regionals

 

TROY – The North Colonie 8U squad lost game one 17-8 to Piedmont Delaware on Friday, July 28, in the Mid Atlantic Cal Ripken Regionals.

Delaware jumped out to a 5-0 lead after one, but North Colonie chipped away and was only down by three, 10-7, after four innings of play.

Piedmont finished strong, though, and scored seven runs over the final two innings.

Colonie had an even dozen hits off four Piedmont pitchers while Piedmont had 18 hits against seven Colonie pitchers.

The Bison from North Colonie will take on Marlton New Jersey on Saturday, July 29, at 10 a.m. at the Spring Little League fields in Troy and on Sunday, July 30, the squad will play Ridley Pennsylvania at 12:15 p.m. before poll play is over and the tournament heads into elimination rounds on Monday.

Click on a photo below to see a full size version of the rest.

 

 

 

Comment on this Story

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

7 hours ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

TGIF! Going out tonight? Don't want to drive? We can help! www.cdta.org/TrolleysandShuttles ... See MoreSee Less

bit.ly

cdta.org

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 1

Comment on Facebook

Better off with an uber.

Kinderhook Bank shared Mohawk Hudson Humane Society's post.

1 day ago

Kinderhook Bank

Nipper Week starts on Monday! Learn more here: mohawkhumane.org/nipperweek.html We're partnering with Downtown Albany BID in Downtown Albany, New York to celebrate everyone's favorite terrier. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

1 day ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

CDPHP Cycle launched today! Learn more and sign up for this fun and healthy way to explore the Capital Region! ... See MoreSee Less

CDPHP Cycle launched today! Learn more and sign up for this fun and healthy way to explore the Capital Region!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 7
  • Shares: 7
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

1 day ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

It's almost Shuttle Time! Don't forget to use our Capital City Shuttle! The free service to get around bit.ly/2retKeh ... See MoreSee Less

bit.ly

cdta.org

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 3
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA added 9 new photos.

1 day ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Thanks to everyone who came out for this morning's launch of CDPHP Cycle! So excited to help bring bike share to the region. ... See MoreSee Less

Thanks to everyone who came out for this mornings launch of CDPHP Cycle! So excited to help bring bike share to the region.
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 16
  • Shares: 9
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank with Dale Donna Leiser.

2 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Kinderhook Bank is pleased to be a sponsor of the Kinderhook Business & Professional Association Food Truck Night coming up on August 24th in the Village of Kinderhook. Donna Leiser, AVP & Branch Manager presented a sponsorship check to Kim Voltz, KBPA Treasurer and to Conny Chase from The Flammerie in Kinderhook who is coordinating the event. ... See MoreSee Less

Kinderhook Bank is pleased to be a sponsor of the Kinderhook Business & Professional Association Food Truck Night coming up on August 24th in the Village of Kinderhook. Donna Leiser, AVP & Branch Manager presented a sponsorship check to Kim Voltz, KBPA Treasurer and to Conny Chase from The Flammerie in Kinderhook who is coordinating the event.
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 11
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

2 days ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Heading up to Saratoga today? Don't forget we can get you around town for FREE! www.cdta.org/schedules-route-detail?route_id=875 ... See MoreSee Less

Route - 875

cdta.org

Leave Saratoga Casino Hotel lot to head towards Nelson Ave exit. Left on Nelson Ave to a right on Frank Sullivan Place. Take a left on Lincoln Avenue to a right on Broadway. Right on Lake Ave. Left on...
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA shared CDPHP's post.

2 days ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Who's ready to Cycle!? ... See MoreSee Less

CDPHP

Today's the day! CDPHP Cycle hits the streets of Albany, Schenectady, Troy and Saratoga Springs. See you at the press conference and inaugural ride in Washington Park at 10 am!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 5
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 1

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA at Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA.

2 days ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Congratulations to James Sweeney for your 20 Years of Service! ... See MoreSee Less

Congratulations to James Sweeney for your 20 Years of Service!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 17
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Load more
View on Facebook

CONTENT MENU