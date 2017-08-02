Body found behind vacant Colonie hotel

Aug 02, 2017 Jim Franco Colonie, Crime, News, Towns
The former Cocca's Esquire Inn on Troy-Schenectady Road. (Photo by Jim Franco/Spotlight News)
COLONIE – The body of a man was found Wednesday morning behind the former Cocca’s Esquire Motel at 979 Troy Schenectady Road.
According to Lt. Bob Winn, a spokesman for the Colonie Police Department, the man was found in the parking lot behind the hotel. There are no signs of foul play or any criminal/suspicious activity, he said. An autopsy will determine the cause of death.
The man and a woman companion had been staying in one of the vacant rooms and living out of their car for at least two days.
The woman was in the room Tuesday night and heard the man leave at around 6 a.m. to go out to the car, where he usually slept.
She went to the parking lot at a little before 9 a.m. to find his body next to the car.
The hotel had been vacant for a number of years and was slated for demolition to make room for a car dealership.
Winn said the new owner, New Country Lexus, and the Colonie Building Department have been notified to secure the building.
The man’s identity is not being released at this time.
