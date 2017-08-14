SPOTTED: A flag football fundraiser for Niko DiNovo

Aug 14, 2017 Jim Franco Colonie, Community, Galleries, News, Sports, Towns
SCHENECTADY — The Capital District Flag Football League sponsored a tournament to benefit Niko DiNovo, the Colonie teen badly burned in an October, 2016, car accident, and 35 teams from all over the Capital District and beyond participated.
On Sunday, Aug. 13, there was a co-ed adult and men’s’ division as well as a linemen’s division to give the larger players an opportunity to play positions like quarterback and receiver.
Everyone was playing to win at the Schenectady High School, but there was a sense of participating for a cause greater than any one player or team.
Romeo beat Samson’s Misfits 36-26 to win the Co-ed Division; Top 3 Hands beat Team Chunky Dunk 30-12 to win the Linemen Division; the Dream Team Falcon’s beat Samson’s to win the Men’s A Division; and Niko Strong beat The Replacements 25-6 to win the Men’s B Division.
Check back for a more in depth story about the tournament and an update on Niko’s condition (One more surgery and he is headed to rehab.)
Click on a photo to view a full size version of the rest.
