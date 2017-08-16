 

North Colonie Pop Warner concession stand robbed

Aug 16, 2017 Colonie, Crime, News, Towns

The door to the North Colonie Pop Warner concession stand. (Photo via GoFundMe page)

COLONIE – The North Colonie Pop Warner concession stand was broken into over the weekend and some $1,300 was stolen, according to police.

“Some despicable people decided to steal from the very kids we provide for,” said a statement from the league on its Facebook page. “Doors were damaged, money was stolen and the only people that suffer are our kids and families that have dedicated themselves to our community and sport.”

The break-in was discovered on Monday, Aug. 14 when teams showed up for practice at the Colonie Town Park. The last time anyone was at the field was Friday, Aug. 12.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help recoup the money. The league, which caters to some 120 players and cheerleaders, has an operational budget of about $55,000 so “every penny counts,” according to the GoFundMe page, which can be found here.

“Today, we are reaching out to our community to assist in recovering our losses, property damage and to upgrade our security in order to prevent any incidences like this from ever happening again,” according to the GoFundMe page. “Our goal is to raise $2500.00 in light of this awful incident.”

As of Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 1:45 p.m. the page generated $1,815.

Sgt. George Thomaides said police are investigating but had no leads as of Wednesday afternoon.

 

