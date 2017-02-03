Guilderland man arrested for sexual contact with minor

GUILDERLAND – A town man is under arrest for having sexual contact with an underage girl at his Danna Joelle Drive home.

According to police, Jonathan Cobb allegedly allowed underage people to drink at his home, and had sexual contact with the girl who was unable to consent.

More information as it becomes available.

Cobb is charged with rape in the third degree, criminal sexual act and previously for unlawfully dealing with a child.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Guilerland Police Department at 356-1501.

